Pupil loses teeth after school teachers push him down

Beasts Of No Training Two primary school teachers suspended after pupil loses teeth

The teachers neither reported the incident to the school authorities in order for the child to receive first aid treatment nor called the parents of the student.

Say no to violence and child abuse… play

Say no to violence and child abuse…

A Facebook User has drawn attention to the case of a young pupil who was reportedly pushed down by one of his class teachers and lost two teeth in the process.

According to Doreen, both teachers have been suspended from the school whose name has been withheld for the sake of discretion.

School teacher slams student on desk during classroom fight

A footage has captured a male school teacher who slammed a young student on the desk during a fight held in a classroom.

The clip, shared on Instablog9ja's IG, saw the older teacher lift the student in the air before making to throw him against a furniture.

A group of learners rushed to intervene in the duel following a violent landing which failed to stop the youngster who seemed in a mood for more confrontation.

According to The Sun UK, the clip first surfaced on the internet in July 2017.

It received more attention following a recent post by the World Star Hip Hop.

