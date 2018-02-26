Home > Gist >

Pulse Nigeria launches all new, entertaining, super fast mobile app

Pulse Buzz App Pulse Nigeria launches all new, entertaining, super fast mobile app

All a Pulse lover has to do is swipe, swipe, and swipe on the beautifully designed story stack on the app

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Download Pulse Buzz App here.

Pulse Nigeria, by way of Ringier Africa Digital Publishing, has launched a new superfast and entertaining Pulse Buzz app.

Following a successful testing phase which saw the app garner good reviews from enthusiasts, the simple, fun-to-use app was launched on both iOS and Android App Stores.

This Pulse Buzz has been built from the ground, to help you stay informed, inspired, and entertained. All a Pulse lover has to do is swipe, swipe, and swipe on the beautifully designed story stack on the app to stay connected to the most exciting stories and videos. You won’t have to swipe for long though.

A powerful Personalisation Feature.

The Pulse Buzz app, powered by machine learning, is designed to study the things you enjoy, and bring the important stories to you, faster, and in a fun and amazing way. All the entertaining content you love, personalised just for you. So the more you use the app, the more the app brings the stories you love closer to you!

The Multitasking Feature.

Because you love to enjoy content on the go, this new app is designed to help you get the best of two worlds. You’ll be able to watch a video on the app, while also reading an article. The awesome app makes this possible by helping you shrink the video to just a part of the screen, so there’s enough room to enjoy the latest stories.

We tried to focus on the most important things our community of fans and readers asked for with the new app,” said Tim Kollmann, Managing Director of Ringier Africa Digital Publishing, “so we built one that was entertaining, fast and data-friendly. An app that tailors all the best content just for you, in a fun and amazing way.

Pulse Nigeria launches all new, entertaining, super fast mobile app play

Pulse Nigeria launches all new, entertaining, super fast mobile app

(Pulse Nigeria)

 

Here’s a summary of all the new features:

  • Data-friendly: Because this app is designed with the Pulse audience in mind, the new app is very data friendly, as all the content is compressed to save as much data, while still keeping content quality awesome.
  • Lightweight app: The new app has been built to work even on phones with low memory and performance, to make sure that everyone can enjoy using the entertaining Pulse Buzz App.
  • Multitasking: The new app lets users enjoy videos while also catching up on all the interesting stories fast. It’s a win-win.
  • Simplicity: All the unnecessary things that makes apps cumbersome has been stripped out. The content you see is personalised, just for you, so the more you use the app, the less likely you are to find stories you’re not interested in. That also includes awesome videos. Now, nothing will stand in the way of you, and the content you truly love.

About Pulse.ng

Pulse.ng is Nigeria’s leading new media publisher, giving the latest news in everything from breaking news, gists, to entertainment and lifestyle. Besides creating amazing content on Pulse.ng, Pulse also runs the largest network of verticals across all social networks in Nigeria.With the video team, Pulse offers extensive coverage of events and exclusive interviews to daily snippets of news.

Get the Pulse Buzz App for Android here.

Get the Pulse Buzz App for iOS here.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Naked Justice Young lady stripped naked for stealing boyfriend's money...bullet
2 Porn Business Nigeria joins the adult movie industrybullet
3 Pulse Special 12 countries where it is legal to practice prostitutionbullet

Related Articles

Buhari President has divided Nigeria – Secondus
Boko Haram Presidency admits terrorists not totally defeated, but terribly degraded
In South Africa Female student arrested with marijuana in school
Carabao Cup Sky's the limit for Pep's Manchester City slickers
John Mikel Obi Siasia says Super Eagles midfielder is better than Luka Modric
Happy Endings Kidnap victim delivers baby boy after being rescued by FRSC
In Anambra Man commits suicide after killing 5 family members

Gist

Man being kissed by two ladies he married at the same time.
Double Double Man who married two ladies at a go covered up in kisses
Woman who confessed killing first husband is planning her next kill with current partner.
Serial Killer Woman who murdered first husband by rubbing poison on vagina plans death of second
A man who lied about being sick walked into a new job interview to find his boss. The latter had been kind enough to offer him a 2-day sick leave after learning about his poor health.
Moonlighting Employee who called in sick at work meets boss on panel of new job interview
A billboard welcomes visitors and students to the school in Dapchi where 110 choolgirls were kidnapped.
Dapchi Girls Recent abduction shows there's no future for young people in Nigeria