Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Fake News :  YouTube takes down Nigerians who bashed Hillary Clinton

Fake News YouTube takes down Nigerians who bashed Hillary Clinton

YouTube shuts down the Nigerians allegedly involved in the Russian election scandal.

  • Published:
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. play

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

(Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There are no more digital footprints of the Nigerians allegedly hired by Russians to bash Hillary Clinton during the US presidential elections.

The YouTube channel of the two Nigerian men Williams and Kalvin Johnson has been pulled down by Google. The YouTube account no longer exists.

The account was taken down after the article by The Daily Beast which exposed Williams and Kalvin Johnson as people allegedly hired by Russians to push out fake news about Hillary Clinton.

One of the Naija boys in an anti-Hilary Clinton video play

One of the Naija boys in an anti-Hilary Clinton video

(The Daily Beast )

 

With the role of Russia during the elections in focus, Google who owns YouTube had earlier said it was "taking a deeper look to investigate attempts to abuse our systems."

Before The Daily Beast article was published, Facebook had shut down Williams and Kalvin Johnson's page. In The Daily Beast article,  it was revealed that the two men hail from Owerri in Imo state. "On Facebook, both Williams and Kalvin claim their hometown is Owerri in Nigeria" states the article.

 

In one of their YouTube videos, this was said about Hilary Clinton "the Clintons are “serial killers who are going to rape the whole nation.” Donald Trump can’t be racist because he’s a “businessman."

Their Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended in August after it was discovered that they were both Russian propaganda accounts.

One of the Naija boys bashing Hilary play

One of the Naija boys bashing Hilary

(The Daily Beast )

 

Their videos essentially hyped up the candidacy of Donald Trump while spreading conspiracy theories about Hilary Clinton.

President Donald Trump play

President Donald Trump

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

 

"This is time for change. This is why I say that let our vote go for Trump. Because this man is a businessman. He’s not a politician. We can have a deal with him" Williams said in a video published in August 2016 on YouTube.

Other lies they pushed out on the social media channels including Bill Clinton having an illegitimate black son, Hilary Clinton as a racist and the former US Secretary of State was funded by Muslims.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Codeine The favourite drink of Nigerian drug usersbullet
2 Allen Avenue Night time on this street is sex, suya and strip clubsbullet
3 Abuja Twitter The drama about sex, husband snatching and short menbullet

Related Articles

Politics New memo suggests Russian lawyer at Trump Tower meeting was acting 'as an agent' of the Kremlin
Sports TRUMP: Hillary Clinton's comments on the NFL anthem protests encapsulate why she lost the election
Ranked The 15 most powerful millennials in the world
Politics 'SNL' skit depicts Kellyanne Conway as the clown from 'It'
Politics Trump begs in Rose Garden press conference: 'Hillary, please run again!'
Tech How Facebook plans to get 1 billion people into virtual reality, according to the VP tasked with doing it (FB)
Finance 10 things you need to know before European markets open
Hillary Clinton Clinton accuses WikiLeaks of blunting impact of crude Trump tape
Politics Trump's legal team is reportedly considering offering Mueller an interview with the president
Strategy Starbucks' Howard Schultz says he isn't running for president — here's why the rumors won't die

Pop Culture

How to be a friend in times of depression
Depression How to help your friend who is dealing with this
Why does the world hate black people?
Racism Why does the world hate black people?
Fela finally gets a governmental recognition
Fela Anikulapo-Kuti The icon finally gets his recognition from the government
Olaudah Equiano
Olaudah Equiano The Nigerian slave who fought for the end of slave trade