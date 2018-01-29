Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo- work kills

Life sometimes moves too fast. You have to slow down and appreciate the people in your lives.

Take time out to relax

Life has been a sprint these past few days and everything has been blurry.

I haven't written since New Year's day and for that, I apologize. In the rush to get going, hit targets and meet deadlines, we forget to enjoy ourselves and bask in the beauty of life.

Today, I found out that a secondary school friend of mine passed away. The news startled me. Granted, I hadn't seen him since 2012 at a party, he has a  special place in my mind.

I met Francis Halim in secondary school, that period in life when we were not boys and we were not men either. You could say we were stuck in the middle. I have fond memories of Francis because it was a great time. I am not talking out of nostalgia.

My days in Cayley College were some of the best times of my life. The friends I made there I will never forget. The memories of from those days are classics that have refused to fade away since time.

Francis Halim was the happy giant, always throwing shots at people and having a good life. It is a shame I missed his wedding a few years ago. I know I couldn't make it because of work.

His passing away has been on my mind all morning. I will never see Francis Halim again. It's a fact but how many of my friends that are alive will I see in the coming months?

Yes, hard work is great but once in a while, we need to pause and catch up with friends and family. Just in case you haven't realized this, you are not getting any younger. Our days on earth are limited. While it is good to chase our passion, it is also wise to chill and catch up with old friends.

Take time out and hang out with friends play

Trust me your career won't be over because you took a break.

Let that work be on pause. Enjoy yourself. You earned it. Go out and hang with friends. Catch up with loved ones. Go and have fun. No one wants to be 60 and 70 with no one by his side. Think twice, before your life disappears in the blink of an eye.

In Loving Memory of Francis Halim

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse.

