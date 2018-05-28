Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Having filled the O2, is it still too early to call Wizkid a legend?

Prop of the Week After selling out the O2, is it still too early to call Wizkid a legend?

20,000 people and a story that started in Ojuelegba.

Records exist to be broken, they say and arenas are made to be filled. This week's prop goes to a young musician who has done both and this weekend crossed another milestone in a journey that started in Ojuelegba decades ago, by filling the O2 Arena in London.

20,000 people. Starboy didn't do it alone. He had Tekno, a potential successor to the throne of Nigerian pop stardom. He had Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry and two of afro-swing's favourites, Yxng Bane and Not3s on the bill.

But Afrorepublik was more than just a show, more so another box ticked by African pop music and the generation of stars who are taking it around the world.

Wizkid has been in the front of this charge for a while. He is in a role created by 2Face Idibia in the early 2000s, amplified by D'banj and handed over in an age where a Nigerian prodigy can appear on the biggest song in the world off reputation, relationships and raw talent.

He may have his demons, aplenty. But Wizkid will be remembered for these victories, big wins for himself, a culture and a continent.

 

Last night, he stepped out with his son, Zion as can be seen in a photo shared on his Instagram with the caption, "Pull up with cub".

The guy who made "Holla at your boy" is a man now. And he has the scalps to show it.po

Author

Segun Akande

Segun Akande is the Pop Culture custodian at Pulse. His major interests lie in pop culture, music, history and period dramas. He lives for stories that must be told and the people who tell them.

