Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Why real men never betray their barbers

Guy Code Why real men never betray their barbers

If your barber is unavailable for some reason, it means you have to start keeping an afro until he gets aback.

  • Published:
play Your barber deserves your trust and loyalty, at least until he gets the fade wring twice in a row. (Very Smart Brothas)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The first time a barber cuts your hair, it is with the intention that he is creating a relationship that will never be broken, until one of you dies or Thanos destroys half the universe.

The first time he puts a clipper to your hair, it is an offer of a contract, that even though he has never cut it before, he will try his best to not destroy your shine.

This unspoken promise that he will care for your hair is with the intention that if he gets it right, you will stay loyal and remain one of his customers... forever.

Real men don't betray their barbers.

Depending on what phase you're in, this relationship only begins at three phases: when you get your first ever haircut, when you leave home to school and when you move to a new city to settle down.

 

The relationship between a man and his barber is similar to the one between John Wick and his dog, or Batman and his aged assistant, Alfred.

Your barber is your confidant, the one who gives your sauce while you let off the weight that the world has placed on you.

In some cases, a barbershop can become a confessional and a therapist rolled in one. Have you ever stopped at a barber shop and not heard some story or account of the events that seems like someone's asking for advice.

Hair-raising trust

A man's barber is a confidante of sorts who listens to your concerns and is certain to maintain that unspoken oath of secrecy between you two.

Barbing salon play A barber shop is the scene of a lot of gossip and soul-searching among men (Hope newspaper)

When you're young, he's like a guide, like the Hormone Monster in Netflix's Big Mouth. When you're older, he's a bearded soundboard, someone who can tell you if your thoughts make any sense when you say them out loud.

But it's not all emosh.

ALSO READ: This 10-year-old barber makes 5,000 naira daily

Sure, we all want to grow dreadlocks and age with grace like Daddy Showkey or Steve Babaeko.

But time isn't that nice to everyone's hairline or scalp, depending on where the drought begins.

Only a long-term barber will understand how to manipulate the few strands of hair you have left to hide what time, wear and tear have done to you.

You cannot hide your shame

Have you noticed that when you take your hair to a new barber, something almost always goes wrong?

For me, it's usually that they managed to decide that it's time for me to become bald (without my permission or that of the God I serve) and "shape" my hair inwards by what seems like a full metre.

Situations like these are very precarious because you have to go back with your hairline between your legs to get a corrective procedure done.

And regardless of how hard you try to hide it, they always know.

In a way, that's what it's about. Trust, loyalty and good service.

Your relationship with your barber is one of those that you maintain because of the social value, most times. In this harsh world, you need a few familiar faces; one of them might as well be the man who does his best, day or nite, to give you the cleanest fade.

As weird as it may seem, staying with your barber offers a form of stability. That's the source of that familiar, grounding feeling you get when you step in for a haircut.

But what happens when your barber betrays you?

You move to a new barber bro, it's just a haircut, it's not that serious.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Segun Akande

Segun Akande is the Pop Culture custodian at Pulse. His major interests lie in music, history and culture. He lives for stories that must be told and the people who tell them.

Top 3

1 Throwback Thursday Onitsha will never forget the infamous Derico Nwamamabullet
2 Issa Thot Nigeria’s Instagram Queens are now selling premium live pornbullet
3 Drug Abuse You should ask questions if you find your friends with...bullet

Related Articles

Prop of the Week Simi spreads body positivity after her Big Brother Naija performance
2019 Elections Young Nigerians are trying to determine how to #RescueNigeria
Flop of the Week President Buhari betrayed Dapchi's girls for a red carpet
Drug Abuse Someone tried to sneak a trailer load of codeine into Katsina
Chude Jideonwo Media entrepreneur is raising 10 million Naira to build a center for people living with depression
Issa Thot Nigeria’s Instagram Queens are now selling premium live porn
Throwback Thursday Onitsha will never forget the infamous Derico Nwamama
Drug Abuse You should ask questions if you find your friends with these 5 substances
A Culture of Silence There has to be a reason (or three) why Nigerians don't talk about sex
BDSM Why is everyone now talking about bondage and dominance in sex?

Pop Culture

Simisola Ogunleye
Prop of the Week Simi spreads body positivity after her Big Brother Naija performance
2019 Elections Young Nigerians are trying to determine how to #RescueNigeria
Shugaban kasa yayin da ya kai ziyara jihar Yobe
Flop of the Week President Buhari betrayed Dapchi's girls for a red carpet
Maganin Mura
Drug Abuse Someone tried to sneak a trailer load of codeine into Katsina