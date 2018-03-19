Why real men never betray their barbers

news

The first time a barber cuts your hair, it is with the intention that he is creating a relationship that will never be broken, until one of you dies or Thanos destroys half the universe.

The first time he puts a clipper to your hair, it is an offer of a contract, that even though he has never cut it before, he will try his best to not destroy your shine.

This unspoken promise that he will care for your hair is with the intention that if he gets it right, you will stay loyal and remain one of his customers... forever.

Real men don't betray their barbers.

Depending on what phase you're in, this relationship only begins at three phases: when you get your first ever haircut, when you leave home to school and when you move to a new city to settle down.

The relationship between a man and his barber is similar to the one between John Wick and his dog, or Batman and his aged assistant, Alfred.

Your barber is your confidant, the one who gives your sauce while you let off the weight that the world has placed on you.

In some cases, a barbershop can become a confessional and a therapist rolled in one. Have you ever stopped at a barber shop and not heard some story or account of the events that seems like someone's asking for advice.

Hair-raising trust

A man's barber is a confidante of sorts who listens to your concerns and is certain to maintain that unspoken oath of secrecy between you two.

When you're young, he's like a guide, like the Hormone Monster in Netflix's Big Mouth. When you're older, he's a bearded soundboard, someone who can tell you if your thoughts make any sense when you say them out loud.

But it's not all emosh.

Sure, we all want to grow dreadlocks and age with grace like Daddy Showkey or Steve Babaeko.

But time isn't that nice to everyone's hairline or scalp, depending on where the drought begins.

Only a long-term barber will understand how to manipulate the few strands of hair you have left to hide what time, wear and tear have done to you.

You cannot hide your shame

Have you noticed that when you take your hair to a new barber, something almost always goes wrong?

For me, it's usually that they managed to decide that it's time for me to become bald (without my permission or that of the God I serve) and "shape" my hair inwards by what seems like a full metre.

Situations like these are very precarious because you have to go back with your hairline between your legs to get a corrective procedure done.

And regardless of how hard you try to hide it, they always know.

In a way, that's what it's about. Trust, loyalty and good service.

Your relationship with your barber is one of those that you maintain because of the social value , most times. In this harsh world, you need a few familiar faces; one of them might as well be the man who does his best, day or nite, to give you the cleanest fade.

As weird as it may seem, staying with your barber offers a form of stability. That's the source of that familiar, grounding feeling you get when you step in for a haircut.

But what happens when your barber betrays you?

You move to a new barber bro, it's just a haircut, it's not that serious.