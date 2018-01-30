Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Why Mark Angel and Emmanuella's videos are so funny

Emmanuella, Mark Angel Why Nigerians think this comedy duo is very funny

The lovable duo may not be on big stages but Emmanuella and Mark Angel are some of Nigeria's most popular comedians.

  • Published:
The average Emmanuela video gets a million views on Youtube within its first week of release. play The average Emmanuela video gets a million views on Youtube within its first week of release. (NEWS2)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

They may not be, like some of their peers, on big stages at Eko Hotel but Emmanuella and her disturbingly oblivious uncle, Mark Angel, are the Prince and Princess of Nigerian comedy.

The numbers don’t lie. Last year, Youtube handed the duo a plaque for reaching a million subscribers in Nigeria. Since then, they have added 600,000 more subscribers.

The average Emmanuella video gets 600 thousand and a million views on Youtube within its first week of release. That doesn’t take into consideration the views from hosting sites and random broadcasts on terrestrial and web television.

For some, the duo is an acquired taste. But that is not the majority. The majority, all men, woman and children of them, is why the channel’s videos have been watched a grand total of 369,993,153 views as of the time of writing this.

Comedian Mark Angel receiving the gold-plated YouTube plaque at Google For Nigeria for hitting 1 million YouTube subscribers play Mark Angel was awarded a plaque for reaching one million subscribers on Youtube. (Google Africa)

 

Comedy is the business of making people laugh. And Emmanuella’s success is based on targeting a Nigerian sense of humour.

Emmanuella reminds you of child stars from wayyy back

A good number of Emmanuella’s fans are, believe or not, from the older generation. For them, her sense of humour is reminiscent of old Nigerian humour from an era that they associate with happy personal memories.

In the past, Nigerian movies and television shows were sprinkled with child actors with a larger than life personality that they used to pull off tricks and make jokes.

Emmanuella’s skits are cut from the same cloth. For a lot of those people, she reminds them of actors like Somadima Adinma who was also ready to be the smart guy in the movie until he had to be mischievous.

Mischief rules

Emmanuella, particularly, has a personality that is very similar. A lot of the things she does can seem mean at times, but she pulls off because there is a difference between mischief and being sinister and downright evil.

Mischief is basically playful misbehaviour which can be funny at times, and being sinister or bad hearted is just annoying.

play This skit, where Emmanuella leaves angry friends at the door, is pure gold. (Youtube.com/Mark Angel Comedy)

 

Most of Emmanuella’s actions come off as the mischievous acts of a very interesting person so it is easy for us to shake our heads at her and laugh while ignoring any abrasive parts of the joke.

ALSO READ: These are 7 ordinary Nigerians who went viral globally

For instance, take the skit where she meets a group of schoolmates and after a small run-in with them, she threatens to beat them, all 8 or so girls who are larger than her in size.

She starts to talk big, but instead of settling the score, she lures them to her house, saying she doesn’t want to stain her uniform.

On getting home, she asks them to wait for it, it being the beating that they deserve. The next shot shows Emmanuella, her bag beside her, eating out of a bowl of popcorn and watching television.

It’s mean but it’s also more mischievous than anything else.

Everyone loves a funny child

The fact that she is a child or a young person also helps. It’s interesting when an old man like Mr Ibu, visibly drunk steals a vital part of his neighbour’s car and hides under a tree, but everyone knows there’s something wrong with him.

Emmanuella play Emmanuella enjoys the priviledges of being a young and mischievious. (YouTube)

 

When an 8-year old does something wrong and makes a funny face to avoid being recognised by her classmates, it is just downright funny. The questions that come to our mind are why does this child think like this? How can a young person be so funny?

It allows us to set low expectations for her that she surpasses at every try.

Everything is funny but it’s even funnier when a young person does it.

While Emmanuella and Mark Angel practically own YouTube Nigeria, there is an entire batch of comedians on the same platform, as well as Instagram and Facebook.

They are some of the funniest of the bunch, granted but the Mark Angel guys have also helped their chances by creating videos that are easy to share with others.

Mark Angel has hacked the sharing game

The videos are relatively short and easy to consume, between available everywhere. On blogs, social media and perhaps, most importantly, Whatsapp.

ALSO READ: Emmanuella visited Liberia and it was hilarious

Remember Daniel Kaluuya from "Get Out", the Hollywood movie where a black man is tortured by the racist family of the woman he’s getting married to?

Daniel Kaluuya in "Get Out." play

Daniel Kaluuya in "Get Out."

(Universal)

 

In an interview with WIRED, an American magazine, the actor was asked what the last video he saw on Youtube was.

My mom sends me so many flippin’ videos”, he said. “Look there’s an African one…”

Then he stretched his phone across the screen and played one of Emmanuella’s videos.

If that is not winning, I don’t know what is.

It’s easy to say Emmanuella is so popular because Nigerians are not intelligent enough blah blah blah.

But on every video, she gets at least something right; it could be a punchline or a witty response to an older person that is too stunned to clap back.

play Emmanuella poses for photos with Chris Torline (Nickelodeon)

So, drop the cynicism and let her show you why none of what you see is actually her real face.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Segun Akande

Segun Akande is the Pop Culture custodian at Pulse. His major interests lie in music, history and culture. He lives for stories that must be told and the people who tell them.

Top 3

1 Flop of the Week Governor Rochas Okorocha makes another illogical statementbullet
2 Illegal Immigrants Israel is paying its citizens 9,000 dollars to...bullet
3 Sexual Assault 5 weapons women can use to defend themselvesbullet

Related Articles

Espionage China has been spying on Africa for the last 5 years
Big Brother Naija Here's what this reality show says about young people who watch it
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Don't believe the hype, work kills
Illegal Immigrants Israel is paying its citizens 9,000 dollars to capture African refugees
Flop of the Week Governor Rochas Okorocha makes another illogical statement
Cultural Appropriation What does it mean to be a culture vulture?
Sexual Assault 5 weapons women can use to defend themselves
Chimamanda Adichie Nigerian Author blasts French interviewer who asked if Nigeria has libraries
Peugeot 504 This was Nigeria's official car in the 80s and 90s
Barney and Friends Sorry to ruin your childhood memories; your favorite dinosaur is now a sex guru

Pop Culture

African leaders
Espionage China has been spying on Africa for the last 5 years
Big Brother Naija has all the makings of a therapy session.
Big Brother Naija Here's what this reality show says about young people who watch it
Don't believe the hype, work kills
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Don't believe the hype, work kills
Being a feminist in Africa means being willing to go against convention, Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie says
Prop Of The Week Chimamanda Adichie is not in the business of answering silly questions