Why is there a Transformer on a Ghanaian roadside?

With surprise in his tone, a Ghanaian has expressed shock at seeing Bumblebee, one of the Transformers from the movie of the same name at Spintex Road in Ghana's capital, Accra.

Alongside a photo of said Transformer, the Twitter User wrote, "Fam I just saw Bumblebee on the Spintex road. Right before Coca-Cola roundabout".

Spintex Road refers to a suburb in Ghana's capital, Accra. The name originally describes the raod which runs parallel to the equally popular Tema Motorway. However, it is also used to refer to the community along the route.

From the photos, the Transformer looks like a reproduction in the image of Bumblebee, one of the central characters in the Transformers movie franchise.

It appears to be made of iron sheets and stands towering above the average person, at a height that seems intended to match the original character.

What are you doing here, Bumblebee?

One wonders why the figure appeared at the scene on a random weekday. There are a number of safe options. It could be a marketing ploy by a brand or business looking to introduce a themed park or a toy store.

It could be the work of an artist looking to draw attention to his prowess and attract prospective clients.

Or it could be far worse. The transformers are an alien forrce that supposedly came to save the humans from the power of the all-star and the decepticons who have fought them for millenia.

The characters were first created as part of a toy franchise by American toy manufacturers, Hasbro and Tomy.

Their success inspired a series of American science-fiction movies , which enjoyed mixed to negative reviews .

Despite the varying critical reception, the movies have broken several box office records. In the 11 years since the first instalment, they have made a profit of over 3 billion dollars.

Are we safe bro? Is there a Black Panther connection?

Bumblebee, the character who viewers first became familiar with and is now standing along Spintex Raod, was the robot who took the form of a car and became the protector of the transformer's greatest ally, Sam Witwicki.

Is it possible that Bumblebee is here to warn us again? Or, just think about it, could the Decepticons have seen Black Panther and after considering their options, decided to come to Africa in search of the secret nation of Wakanda?

Either way, the statue reflects the influence that movies and franchises from the West enjoy on African pop culture and their influence on the African audience.

With time, we'll find out what Bumblebee is doing in Ghana.