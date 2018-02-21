Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Why is there a Transformer on a Ghanaian roadside?

Return of the Fallen Why is there a Transformer on a Ghanaian roadside?

Ghanaians are surprised after seeing Bumblebee from the Transformers on Spintex Road in Accra.

  • Published:
From the photos, the Transformer looks like a reproduction in the image of Bumblebee, one of the central characters in the Transformers movie franchise. play From the photos, the Transformer looks like a reproduction in the image of Bumblebee, one of the central characters in the Transformers movie franchise. (Twitter (@joe_cavani2))
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

With surprise in his tone, a Ghanaian has expressed shock at seeing Bumblebee, one of the Transformers from the movie of the same name at Spintex Road in Ghana's capital, Accra.

Alongside a photo of said Transformer, the Twitter User wrote, "Fam I just saw Bumblebee on the Spintex road. Right before Coca-Cola roundabout".

Spintex Road refers to a suburb in Ghana's capital, Accra. The name originally describes the raod which runs parallel to the equally popular Tema Motorway. However, it is also used to refer to the community along the route.

 

From the photos, the Transformer looks like a reproduction in the image of Bumblebee, one of the central characters in the Transformers movie franchise.

ALSO READ: Transformers: The Last Knight is another unnecessary Hollywood drag

It appears to be made of iron sheets and stands towering above the average person, at a height that seems intended to match the original character.

What are you doing here, Bumblebee?

One wonders why the figure appeared at the scene on a random weekday. There are a number of safe options. It could be a marketing ploy by a brand or business looking to introduce a themed park or a toy store.

It could be the work of an artist looking to draw attention to his prowess and attract  prospective clients.

ALSO READ: Every Michael Bay movie, ranked from worst to best

Or it could be far worse. The transformers are an alien forrce that supposedly came to save the humans from the power of the all-star and the decepticons who have fought them for millenia.

play

 

The characters were first created as part of a toy franchise by American toy manufacturers, Hasbro and Tomy.

Their success inspired a series of American science-fiction movies , which enjoyed mixed to negative reviews.

Despite the varying critical reception, the movies have broken several box office records. In the 11 years since the first instalment, they have made a profit of over 3 billion dollars.

Are we safe bro? Is there a Black Panther connection?

Bumblebee, the character who viewers first became familiar with and is now standing along Spintex Raod, was the robot who took the form of a car and became the protector of the transformer's greatest ally, Sam Witwicki.

Is it possible that Bumblebee is here to warn us again? Or, just think about it, could the Decepticons have seen Black Panther and after considering their options, decided to come to Africa in search of the secret nation of Wakanda?

play Bumblebee is one of Optimus Prime's most trusted lieutenants. Although he is not the strongest or most, Bumblebee more than makes up for this with a bottomless well of luck, determination and bravery. (The Business Journals)

 

Either way, the statue reflects the influence that movies and franchises from the West enjoy on African pop culture and their influence on the African audience.

With time, we'll find out what Bumblebee is doing in Ghana.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Segun Akande

Segun Akande is the Pop Culture custodian at Pulse. His major interests lie in music, history and culture. He lives for stories that must be told and the people who tell them.

Top 3

1 Reno Omokri White people tear Jonathan's ex-aide to shreds on Twitterbullet
2 Instagram Models It seems Nigeria's billionaires are now bringing...bullet
3 Foutanga Babani Sissoko This playboy swindled a Dubai Bank out of...bullet

Related Articles

Black Panther Dora Milaje's based on most feared women in history, Amazons of Dahomey
Black Panther Laolu Senbanjo unveils artworks inspired by movie
"Black Panther" Chadwick Boseman poses topless for Rolling Stone magazine
Black Panther Why the film was natural hair goals and talking to the woman responsible for it all
"Black Panther" 10 things you should know about Marvel's latest superhero film
Batman, Black Panther Twitter thinks the King of Wakanda would destroy Bruce Wayne
"Black Panther" Lupita Nyong'O thanks Chad Boseman as she imitates his Rolling Stone cover
Jesus Christ How playing the role of the Son of God changed 3 actors
Berlin filmfest Festival offers dark vision of E. European 'drift'
World AT&T loses bid to obtain white house call logs

Pop Culture

Newspaper reports Simisola Adeagbo’s performance like a disappointed father
Simisola Adeagbo Newspaper reports athlete’s performance like a disappointed father
Nigerians react as 73 Nigerians 'killed by Fulani herdsmen' in Benue state receive mass burial
Mass Killings 5 of the deadliest massacres in Nigerian history
Batman, Black Panther Twitter thinks the King of Wakanda would destroy Bruce Wayne
Yahoo boys have become a challenging part of Nigerian society. Their fraudulent activities, profligate lifestyle and the schemes pulled by international syndicates have made them the focus of anti-crime agencies in Nigeria and around the world.
Internet Fraud 7 questions you always wanted to ask a Yahoo boy