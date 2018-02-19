White people tear Reno Omokri to shreds on Twitter

news

Twitter trolls have come for Reno Omokri , former President Goodluck Jonathan's ex-aide over a tweet about sex.

He had warned women to reserve their bodies for only their husbands, noting that when a man discharges his semen into a woman, he leaves a part of his personality with her too.

But twitter trolls - who were mostly white folks - tore Omokri to shreds with some of the most savage comments, memes and gifs.

"Dear women, When men have sex with you,they deposit some of their personality in you through their discharge. Having multiple men discharge into you negatively affects your psyche and personality. God designed women to be recipients of only their husband’s discharge", Omokri, who is also an author and a pastor, said.

One twitter user, Jamie Hunt, said the author's view is a proof of indoctrination.

"Firstly, it's semen, not discharge. It’s not an infection! Secondly, you’re views on how women should behave are borne from an indoctrination from an early age. It has made you mentally ill. This was not a choice you had. It is abuse," he said.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo is a liar - Omokri

Omokri served as Jonathan's special assistant on New Media. He is one of the major critics of the President Muhammadu Buhari on social media.

See some of the hilarious reactions below:

— Jedi Council Communism (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— The Hairless Chimp (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0