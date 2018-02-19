Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

White people tear Reno Omokri to shreds on Twitter

Reno Omokri White people tear Jonathan's ex-aide to shreds on Twitter

One twitter user, Jamie Hunt, said Omokri was indoctrinated from childhood.

  • Published:
White people tear Reno Omokri to shreds on Twitter play

Reno Omokri questions Father Mbaka's stance on Buhari

(renoomokri)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Twitter trolls have come for Reno Omokri, former President Goodluck Jonathan's ex-aide over a tweet about sex.

He had warned women to reserve their bodies for only their husbands, noting that when a man discharges his semen into a woman, he leaves a part of his personality with her too.

But twitter trolls - who were mostly white folks - tore Omokri to shreds with some of the most savage comments, memes and gifs.

Reno Omokri play

Reno Omokri

(twitter)

 

"Dear women, When men have sex with you,they deposit some of their personality in you through their discharge. Having multiple men discharge into you negatively affects your psyche and personality. God designed women to be recipients of only their husband’s discharge", Omokri, who is also an author and a pastor, said.

 

One twitter user, Jamie Hunt, said the author's view is a proof of indoctrination.

"Firstly, it's semen, not discharge. It’s not an infection! Secondly, you’re views on how women should behave are borne from an indoctrination from an early age. It has made you mentally ill. This was not a choice you had. It is abuse," he said.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo is a liar - Omokri

Omokri served as Jonathan's special assistant on New Media. He is one of the major critics of the President Muhammadu Buhari on social media.

See some of the hilarious reactions below:

 

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 General Murtala Mohammed 42 years ago, one of Nigeria's most promising...bullet
2 Nkosinathi Nkomo This South African student died mysteriously after...bullet
3 DACA How the end of this immigration policy is affecting Nigerians...bullet

Related Articles

Babangida Police IG orders arrest of IBB’s media aide
Obasanjo El-Rufai's son takes Twitter shot at ex-President over Buhari criticism
Petrol Subsidy Payment Reps summons Kachikwu, others
Reno Omokri GEJ's ex-aide shows disappointment at Buhari’s 17 achievements in 2017
Politics Atiku would increase happiness if president in 2019 - Online Poll
Lifestyle Lagos and Port-Harcourt airports are amongst 5 worst in the world, and here’s why
Reverend Father Mbaka Clergyman reportedly resurrects infant initially confirmed dead

Pop Culture

Yahoo boys have become a challenging part of Nigerian society. Their fraudulent activities, profligate lifestyle and the schemes pulled by international syndicates have made them the focus of anti-crime agencies in Nigeria and around the world.
Internet Fraud 7 questions you always wanted to ask a Yahoo boy
Kalakuta doing the raid
Sorrow, Tears, Blood On this day in 1977, 1000 "unknown soldiers" burned Fela's Kalakuta
Firefighters struggle to douse a pipeline explosion (For Illustrative Purposes)
Jesse Pipeline Explosion In 1998, Nigeria's worst fire outbreak killed 1098 people in Delta State
Pupils in a Chrisland School classroom.
Child Abuse The Chrisland case makes you wonder how many other children have been molested