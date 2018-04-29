Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Zimbabwe legalizes weed for scientific, medical purposes

In Zimbabwe Country legalizes weed for scientific, medical uses

Those requesting for licenses will be issued five-year licences which will allow growers to possess, transport and sell fresh cannabis, cannabis oil, and dried product.

  Published:
marijuana play

marijuana

(REUTERS/Chris Wattie)
Zimbabwe officially becomes the second African country to legalise Marijuana, albeit for medical and scientific purposes.

The Harare Herald reports that Zimbabwe's health minister, Dr David Parirenyatwa, revealed this in a government notice.

US federal agents seized more than 100 homes in one of the largest residential drug busts in US history in a bid to combat Chinese-run marijuana operations play

US federal agents seized more than 100 homes in one of the largest residential drug busts in US history in a bid to combat Chinese-run marijuana operations

(AFP/File)

 

According to him, individuals and businesses would now be able to apply for licences to grow cannabis for medicinal or scientific use.

According to the reports, using Marijuana for recreational purposes will remain illegal.

Ten hectares of a marijuana plantation seen after the Mexican army found it while patrolling in Mocorito, in Mexico's Sinaloa state, Mexico February 4, 2017. play

Ten hectares of a marijuana plantation seen after the Mexican army found it while patrolling in Mocorito, in Mexico's Sinaloa state, Mexico February 4, 2017.

(Thomson Reuters)

 

Those requesting for licenses will be issued five-year licences which will allow growers to possess, transport and sell fresh cannabis, cannabis oil, and dried product.

The government notice which was published in the Harare Herald on Saturday, April 28, also stated that the applicants must submit detailed proposed plans for their production site and yield.

They must also be Zimbabwe citizens or residents or have a waiver issued by the minister.

However, those who have been convicted of drug offences will be unable to apply.

Ghana, Malawi, Zimbabwe move to legalize weed

Lesotho recently became the first African country to grant a marijuana license.

Now African countries Ghana, Malawi and Zimbabwe are making moves to legalize marijuana.

A minister in Zimbabwe, Obert Mpofu revealed that a Canadian government has been in talks with the government to produce marijuana in the country.

A man who used to be addicted to smoking marijuana has turned a new leaf. play

A man who used to be addicted to smoking marijuana has turned a new leaf.

(stopsmokingweedtoday)

 

"This company is from Canada and it's one of the biggest conglomerates in that country and they are producing cannabis for medical purposes under strict conditions," said Mpofu, the Minister of Investment Promotion.

In Ghana, a debate has been initiated by the acting head of the Ghana Standards Authority, Professor Alex Dodoo on the production of marijuana.

420 is considered a holiday for stoners. play

420 is considered a holiday for stoners.

(Drew Angerer/Getty)

 

"I'm not advocating that we should promote marijuana but several countries are now promoting medical marijuana including Canada.

"They are creating greenhouses to grow it and we have them in the bush but currently, it's illegal. But that argument; that discussion should start" said Professor Alex Dodoo to Biz Africa Daily.

Dodoo further argues that his countrymen should see the cultivation of marijuana as a source of major revenue for the country.

play

 

"If we have the best products, why don't we produce it at least for exports to the market in America, the market in Uruguay, the market in Canada and in several other countries where they need it for medical purposes" he suggested.

In the African nation of Malawi, is set to legalize hemp, a lower version of weed, after two years of rigorous debates.

For those who don't know, the continent of Africa produces some of the best strains of marijuana in the world. According to Mail & Guardian Africa, an African marijuana industry could generate up to $79.8 billion per year.

Meanwhile, in Nigeria, the cultivation and possession of marijuana are illegal.

