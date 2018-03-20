Twitter Nigeria is bashing a couple for having threesomes

news

If you know anything about Twitter, you know that the people we call overlords are influential users. Sometimes they decide to join forces and get married.

United or not, conversations break out over issues like polyandry. And as is the way of the overlord, it can put them front and centre in the view of everyone with 100 megabytes to spare and a Twitter account .

One of Twitter Naija’s most well-known users, who tweets from the handle, @QueenCleo92 and her lesser-known husband (@OgaODM) were lampooned on Twitter this weekend for the small crime of leaking nudes and enjoying threesomes.

One of the biggest talking points on the weekend was Twitter User, @jackdre02's joke about putting marijuana in his friends' food. That tweet has since been deleted.

Among the users who reacted to the joke with disgust was @OgaOGM. The marijuana prankster, obviously put on the defensive by the negative reactions to his tweets, took things below the belt and referred to nude photos which the latter's wife had posted on the TL, sometime in the past.

Cue the wife in question, @QueenCleo92 and several (needless) attempts to defend an action that was frankly nobody's business.

We could make the case that posting photos of one's spouse on Twitter isn't exactly a good look. However, there are only two parties that matter; the subject of the photo and the person who shared it. As of now, no-one can prove that he was displeased by it.

On these twitter streets, subs are a weapon of choice and her majesty threw a few in the right direction.

In return though, she got fingers, names and receipts from another user (yes, I know, people don dey too many) who claimed that her husband had requested the pleasure of her presence for a fine threesome.

Cue in Twitter Nigeria and the leftover stones from that passages in the Bible where Jesus said “He who is without sin should cast the first stone”.

Never mind that the couple acknowledged that they enjoy threesomes and the feeling and participation is mutual.

Twitter Nigeria is a force that moves quite like a pride of self-determined lions; each of them is independent to some degree, but when an animal is unlucky enough to look like prey, the fangs delve into it, in unison.

The veracity and strength of the reactions varied from sheer shock to faux dismay at the fact that another seemingly perfect overlord had fallen from grace.

It’s hard to ignore the moral tone in most of the comments though.

“Who else put extra N500 offering in Church today & begged God to not allow us fall into this kind of marriage where wife tweets husband’s nude & husband requests for threesome in single girls DM?”, one Twitter User tweeted in response to an account of the tweets.

Societies rarely come as conservative as Nigeria.

Despite the presence of a youth demographic doing its best to break down walls and escape the limitations of a traditionally repressive society, we still manage to hold on to conventional views and ideas of institutions, like marriage.

We can all agree that leaking one’s partner’s nudes is a special form of indiscretion that one would call ‘bastard behaviour’ in another instance.

But in 2018, it’s borderline insane that we still struggle to comprehend anything beyond a traditional narrative of what a marriage should be like and or what activities it should involve .

As freedom and liberty have changed our approach to issues over the past few decades, threesomes have moved from utter lewd rubbish to the object of fantasy.

Now, the idea of intercourse with multiple partners at the same time is just another alternative in the bouquet of sexual options that life throws at you; for single persons as well as couples too.

Generally, more couples are introducing new elements and partners into the bedroom to spice up their relationships and maintain that fiery desire.

Conservatism for young people

But apparently in Nigeria, you have to ask for permission to do it.

It would be a problem if either of the spouses had coaxed another participant into having sex with them, but as the receipts showed us, the husband-in-focus (for lack of a better term) approached the third party with the respect and professionalism of a senior recruiter.

As with everything on Twitter, it all seems like fun and games, but if the affected couple’s decision to make their social account private proves anything, it is that we are shaming others into silence for their choices.

We’ve seen the effects of this, and how antagonising normal behaviour because we do not comprehend it, can push the people who enjoy it to do what they need, often in extreme cases, to get what they want.

What we are really struggling to understand is a couple that comprehends and enjoys each other and does not feel the need to be bound by our strict ideals of what a relationship should entail

Sure, we can refer, now and then, to the fact that most of Twitter's overlords, they can be entitled and needlessly abrasive when offering their opinion on issues.

But as of now, Queen Cleo and her husband are in the clear. We have no right to question their actions. We definitely have no right to question their marriage either.