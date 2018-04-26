Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

To Kehlani, Nigerian Prayers are one long joke

To Kehlani, Nigerian Prayers are one long joke

The 23 year old singer makes fun of Nigerian prayers describing them as long, repetitive and verbose.

American pop princess, Kehlani seems to be pretty amused by one of our most popular exports, our take on christianity, and more specifically, Nigerian prayers.

Kehlani is an American singer, songwiter and dancer, signed to Atlantic Records, who you may remember for her major label debut album, SwetSexySavage.

In a video posted on her Instagram, the 23 year old singer makes fun of Nigerian prayers describing them as long, repetitive and verbose.

ALSO READ: Africa's millonaire pastors are living like superstars

At the start of the video, a voice off the camera, most likely a man's, asks her to tell them about them Nigerian prayers.

Kehlani responds, "Yo, they thirty minutes long and it's a bunch of repetitive (prayers) like..."

She then goes on to mimic the theatrical, vocal prayer sessions associated with revivalist Nigerian Christianity.

"Lord God, Jesus Christ, please, just look over....", she choruses in a faux Nigerian accent.

American singer, Kehlani, talking about Nigerian prayers

An insult to Nigerian christians

The video has since gone viral on social media and within the comment sections, people are making their opinions known.

A lot of people seem amused by the mimicy. Kehlani's accent isn't all that bad and the joke is one of few almost-sensitive jokes that hits the spot.

ALSO READ: In Nigeria, God and pastors are more important than Nigerian politicians

Understandably, more than a fair number of people are also displeased and annoyed by what they percieve as a disrespect of christianity and Nigerian believers.

Many have said the essence of the Nigerian tongie is in its melody.

To the sheltered and unexposed caucasian, Kehlani's joke is an exotic and amusing reference to a culture that interests them.

It is also, for millions of Nigerian christians, an attack on their faith and identity.

Nigerian christianity and the enriching joke

In the last few decades, starting with the twilight of military rule in Nigeria, pentecostal christianity has blossomed within the country.

Churches, like the Redeemed Christian Church of God, are a perfect microcosm of the faith's growth.

ALSO READ: UK Newspaper criticises Pastor Ashimolowo's lavish lifestyle

The church has thousands of branches within and outside Nigeria and the African continent, Its head minister, Pastor E. A. Adeboye is one of Nigeria's most influential persons.

Commentators and observers of the Nigerian story often draw attention to the contrast between the power and immense wealth that these ministers enjoy.

In the end, when you consider all the factors, it all seems like one big farce, which is why you shouldn't be surprised that Kehlani sees all of this as one big joke.

