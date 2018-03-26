This picture of Dangote and Bill Gate is causing stir in Lagos

news

A picture with Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and some of Nigeria's top political, business and government dignitaries on the same table is causing stir in Lagos, Nigeria.

The picture was one of the many pictures that were taken by numerous photographers at the wedding reception of Aliko Dangote's daughter, Fatima to Jamil Abubakar.

World billionaire, Aliko Dangote hosted one of the most lavish weddings for his daughter in Lagos on Saturday, March 24, 2018 and the world is already talking about it.

A picture with Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and some of Nigeria's top political, business and government dignitaries on the same table is causing stir in Lagos, Nigeria.

The picture which has been tagged the most expensive in Nigeria at the moment had Nigeria's first lady, Aishat Buhari, Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, alongside Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his wife, Toyin.

Also on the table are the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ex-President Yakubu Gowon, Governor of Nigeria's Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, groom's father and ex-Police Inspector General, Muhammad Dikko Abubakar.

The picture was one of the many pictures that were taken by numerous photographers at the wedding reception of Aliko Dangote's daughter, Fatima to Jamil Abubakar.

The ceremony also had performances from Davido, Wizkid and King Sunny Ade.