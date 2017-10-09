Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Sex Tapes :  There is no reason you should have one

Sex Tapes There is no reason you should have one

There are too many risks involved if you you have a sex tape.

  • Published:
Don't make a sex tape play

Don't make a sex tape

(Marie Claire)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Homemade sex tapes have pretty much in existence since the camcorder was made.

People who had porn star fantasies had to just buy one of the fancy gadgets and get a willing partner. It was that simple. Some things are just too good to be true and sex tapes shot in private homes somehow got leaked.

With the Internet, things got more intense as leaked sex tapes found a home on the world wide web. Leaked porn clips are so big these days that some sites have a dedicated category for them.

4 places you shouldn’t touch during sex play

4 places you shouldn’t touch during sex

(Men's Health/Thinkstock)

 

Of course, we cannot talk about leaked sex tapes without talking about Kim Kardashian. The reality TV star is perhaps the only woman on earth who was able to spin her sex tape into a multi-million dollar industry.

Kim Kardashian Sex Tape play

Sex

 

Not many people are so lucky. Some people have had their sex tapes leak and it ended up destroying their lives. The daughter of the President of Congo Brazzaville, Claudia Sassou Nguesso was recently involved in a sex scandal.

Claudia Sassou Nguesso. play

Claudia Sassou Nguesso.

(Twitter)

 

Claudia's sex tape was leaked by her boyfriend after he blackmailed her. The boyfriend wanted $50,000 not to leak the tape. She didn't budge and her boyfriend did his worst. Chances are that Claudia would move on from the scandal but for everyday people, that is unlikely.

Why shoot a sex tape? Of course, it's fun and exciting. It brings an extra thrill to an activity that already gets your hormones boiling hot. Recording yourself having sex is like the little cherry on top of a delicious cake.

Sex tape of confusion play

Sex tape of confusion

(Emirate 247)

 

Not all sweet things are good for you. And after the groaning and moaning comes to the reality. You have recorded yourself in an intimate position. As with most things intimate, it is not up for public consumption.

Having a sex tape in your phone, Google drive or e-mail is relatively as long as no one hacks your mail or knows your phone password. However, if your sex tape is with another person, then you are messing with a ticking time bomb.

Trust is a fickle thing. You never know who you are dealing with until they have your nudes or sex tapes in their hands. One moment of indiscretion or stupidity could have your sex tape floating on Twitter or a porn site.

No matter how good the sex is, the best thing to do is not have a sex tape. The risk is too high and the reward barely exists if it leaks. At the end of the day, it is not really worth it. It could get into the wrong hands and you can get blackmailed.

Mathieu Valbuena and Karim Benzema play (AFP/Getty Images)

 

A leaked sex tape might that damage your professional life and derail your career. Yeah, we all have fantasies to be some sex god and watch ourselves in action. It's a nice thought but if you think long and hard about it, you won't press that record button.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Sexual Assault This man's story of how 2 women molested him will shock youbullet
2 Flop Of The Week Davido gets into trouble yet againbullet
3 Big Brother UK Meet the sisters who brought Naija flavour to the...bullet

Related Articles

Denis Sassou Nguesso Congo's president rocked by scandal following viral sex tape of daughter
Hugh Hefner 5 top celebrities who have gone nude on Playboy magazine
Hugh Hefner Playboy founder dies aged 91
Layvin Kurzawa Defender's video footage 'taken out of context' - agent
Tech How the smartest movie-theater owner in the country has severely jeopardized his company's brand
Layvin Kurzawa Paris Saint-Germain's left-back, victim of video blackmail plot
Cisse France football legend 100% confident of Valbuena sex tape exoneration
Bisi Alimi "I'm an angelic troublemaker" says Nigeria's first gay man on TV
Strategy American Apparel's founder says that 'sleeping with people you work with is unavoidable'
Politics Priebus reportedly told Trump he would 'lose by the biggest landslide in American political history' after the 'Access Hollywood' tape

Pop Culture

Before hanging out with friends, these are things you must do
Pulse List 7 things you must do before partying with friends
Russian backed propaganda painted Hillary Clinton as the devil
Fake News Russians allegedly paid 2 Nigerians to bash Hillary Clinton
Super Eagles
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo From Russia with love
Blessing in Disguise Marvel is giving the Chibok girls their own superhero