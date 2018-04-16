Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

The OAU sex scandal

You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo The OAU sex scandal and the truth about horny old men

It is time we do away with dirty Nigerian lecturers in our university who torment female undegrads.

Lecturers demanding sexual favours from female students in Nigeria is not new.

The disturbing act has been in our ivory towers for years, strengthened by the silence, victimization and threats.

I’m sure you must have heard the audio clip of a man alleged to be an OAU professor asking his female student for sex before he bumps her grades.

 

First of all, kudos to the young lady who recorded the call. I’m pretty sure she must have been tired of horny old men asking her to open her thighs for marks.  What she has done is very brave. The anonymous lady has put her education on the line and I hope she will not be a victim but a conqueror.

If the allegations are true, then the professor on the other end of the call is a nasty man who doesn’t have his priorities right. At his age, he shouldn’t be using the little energy he has left on five rounds of sex.

He has his priorities all mixed wrong. He should be enjoying his twilight years and not be negotiating rounds of bed shaking activities with female undergrads.

According to the audio, the lecturer wanted a round of sex for five days straight. Even as a young man, having sex for five straight days shows a lack of ambition.

Sex is good, as a matter of fact, it is great but doing it on a daily in this Nigerian economy shows you are not ready to be successful in life. Only men like Dangote are allowed to have sex every day of the week but I’m sure as a billionaire he has other things to think about than sex positions to try out

Are our lecturers so free that instead of publishing research papers they are haggling over sex? Now I know being a Nigerian lecturer is an easy job. They have so much spare time on their hands.

These old professors demanding sex are most likely are wack in bed. A minute of weak strokes, grunting and sweating is all they can offer really. These perverted men should save the last days of their loins for their madams at home instead of forcing themselves on young women.

The Obafemi Awolowo University is a grand old institution. It is my sincere belief that this investigation will reach to the logical end and not swept under the rug. It is time we do something about the horny old men who can't zip up their pants.

