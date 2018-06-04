Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

The Nigerian Police has become a parody of itself

Flop of the Week The Nigerian Police has become a parody of itself

The Nigerian Police can't even abide by the rule of law that it was created to enforce.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has gotten in the mix of Nigerian politics like none before him. (Omojuwa)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

This week's flop goes to an institution that has become a microcosm of the Nigerian institution, a law enforcement that has now directed its efforts towards ruffling the feathers of the Senate President, and in doing so, has taken the final step in becoming a mockery of itself. Ladies and gent, I give you; the Nigerian Police.

Certain reports have recently claimed that the Nigerian Police Force is the most corrupt in the World. In any other circumstance, it would be contested, except most Nigerians know the reality all too well.

The Nigerian Police force is known for blatant acts of corruption, rabid, impulsive shows of power, and consistently being absent when they're actually needed.

play It has been suggested that the Inspector General of Police has the support of the President. (Pulse)

 

Over the last couple of weeks, the agency has been embroiled in a  war of guts with the Nigerian Senate. Its Inspector General, Ibrahim Idris, refused several invitations to appear before the upper legislative house to offer explanations for the spate of insecurity in the country.

IGP VS. Saraki

In a bizarre twist, the Nigerian Police is now inviting the head of that Senate, Bukola Saraki, to answer questions in response to an apparent connection to the Offa robbery.

There have been many explanations for this, and while they range from the outrageous to the nearly obvious, one running theme is that most Nigerians seem to admit that the Police has become a force all its own, picking battles on such terms as it deems fit.

play There is an ongoing feud between the IGP and Senate President, Bukola Saraki. (Pulse)

 

ALSO READ: Here's why the Senate President may be arrested soon

So while police officers take bribes to allow unregistered vehicles cross interstate borders, and SARS officers harass anyone in sight, the Police and its IG can choose to not respond to summons and take on a fundamental part of the government all on its own.

It's a troubling time when the Nigerian Police can't even abide by the rule of law that it was created to enforce.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Segun Akande

Segun Akande is the Pop Culture reporter at Pulse. His major interests lie in pop culture, music, history and period dramas. He lives for stories that must be told and the people who tell them.

Top 3

1 Traditional Religion 7 popular Nigerian ritual and fetish mythsbullet
2 Tiwa Savage Why are we still talking about singer's dressing?bullet
3 Sauce Kid Sinzu is proof of how Nigerians view celebrities who...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Meet the young Nigerians who sold the Super Eagles jersey to the world
World Cup 2018 The Super Eagles jersey has converted Paddy Power to fans of Nigeria
Prop of the Week The Super Eagles (and their jerseys) have given Nigerians a brief distraction
The Story of Adidon There's a reason why that photo of Drake in blackface is so touchy
Tiwa Savage Why are we still talking about singer's dressing?
Beat FM Popular radio station launches in Abuja
Burna Boy This is why some Nigerians want singer's song to replace the National Anthem
Sauce Kid Sinzu is proof of how Nigerians view celebrities who commit crimes
Democracy Day 2018 What May 29 means to young Nigeria

Pop Culture

World Cup 2018 Meet the young Nigerians who sold the Super Eagles jersey to the world
This is how Nigeria’s jersey to 2018 World Cup in Russia looks like
World Cup 2018 The Super Eagles jersey has converted Paddy Power to fans of Nigeria
Prop of the Week The Super Eagles (and their jerseys) have given Nigerians a brief distraction
The Story of Adidon There's a reason why that photo of Drake in blackface is so touchy