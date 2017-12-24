Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Flop Of The Week :  The Federal Government fails to give Nigerians a good Christmas

The Buhari-led government has failed to deliver on one of its electoral promises.

  Published:
FG wants to increase price of petrol to N185 per litre – Fayose play

Petrol queues resurface in Lagos

(Guardian )
It's another Christmas and Nigerians are doing the opposite of buying gifts for their loved ones.

Instead, they are spending precious hours at fuel stations waiting for fuel. When Nigerians voted for Buhari and the APC in 2015, it was believed that fuel scarcity would be a thing of the past.

Sadly, some things never go away. In December 2016, the Buhari-led government was able to ensure that there was no fuel scarcity in December. This year we are back to square one.

DPR shuts 6 filling stations, arrests 4 persons play

Fuel Scarcity

(NAN)

 

During his campaign, President Buhari tweeted "The countless man-hours that will be spent at petrol stations today, will reduce our productivity as a nation. This should not be so."

 

His words have come to haunt him as Nigerians will spend the festive period sweating and fighting at the petrol stations all across the world.

The Nigerian government has failed yet again to address the issue of fuel scarcity. For an oil producing country, fuel scarcity is a product of incompetence and corruption.

DPR warns Gusau residents against panic buying, hawking of fuel play

Fuel Scarcity is a yearly menace in Nigeria.

(Press)

 

The President's silence on the issue is baffling considering the fact that he is also the Minister of Petroleum.

With 2019 around the corner, the APC might suffer a backlash from Nigerian people.

