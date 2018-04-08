news

This week’s Prop goes to British grime legend of Nigerian origin and someone who has made the news for all the right reasons this week, Joseph Junior Adenuga aka Skepta.

At the start of the week, the Tottenham-born musician hosted the Homecoming concert, the fourth of four events, hosted by BBK Africa and celebrating what he called the return of the prodigal son.

Skepta’s visit then made the news more when he was conferred with the title of “Aare Amuludun” of Oke-Ado, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The real win here is that the number of collaborations he made possible and the doors he opened for a generation of Nigerian creatives.

Opening Doors

Among the highlights of the Homecoming events was the unveiling of an exclusive collaboration design between Virgil Abloh’s Off-White and an urban wear brand, Vivendii .

Young photographers and content creators were given a seat at the table and they did not disappoint.

On the same stage graced by Nigeria’s pop princes and the best of the UK’s afro-swing scene, Odunsi, Wavy the Creator and Zamir showed what could be next for Nigerian music.

The new crop of creatives who many have taken to calling the New Wave has enjoyed a lot of publicity in the last year and Skepta’s cosign as well as the gift of newer stripes on their resume is a massive step up the ladder for most of them yet untested and untried.

Skepta’s been opening doors for Nigeria since Wizkid’s Ojuelegba and this win is one that reflects consistency and a love that goes beyond numbers and wave-hopping.

Long live the Chief!