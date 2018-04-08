Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Skepta's fondness of Nigeria is opening doors

Skepta Rapper's fondness for Nigeria is opening doors

From "Ojuelegba" (Remix) to the Fela-insipired "Off-White" and VIVENDII design, Skepta has been making things happen.

Long live the Chief!
This week’s Prop goes to British grime legend of Nigerian origin and someone who has made the news for all the right reasons this week, Joseph Junior Adenuga aka Skepta.

At the start of the week, the Tottenham-born musician hosted the Homecoming concert, the fourth of four events, hosted by BBK Africa and celebrating what he called the return of the prodigal son.

Olamide and Skepta perform at the BBK Homecoming concert which took place on April 2, 2018 at Balmoral hall, Federal palace hotel, VI. play Skepta at BBK Africa's Homecoming 2018. (Pulse)

 

Skepta’s visit then made the news more when he was conferred with the title of “Aare Amuludun” of Oke-Ado, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The real win here is that the number of collaborations he made possible and the doors he opened for a generation of Nigerian creatives.

Opening Doors

Among the highlights of the Homecoming events was the unveiling of an exclusive collaboration design between Virgil Abloh’s Off-White and an urban wear brand, Vivendii.

Young photographers and content creators were given a seat at the table and they did not disappoint.

On the same stage graced by Nigeria’s pop princes and the best of the UK’s afro-swing scene, Odunsi, Wavy the Creator and Zamir showed what could be next for Nigerian music.

Skepta unveils Off-White limited edition t-shirt designed exclusively for Nigeria play .exclusive Nigeria only Off-White t-shirt (Instagram/ @hypebeast)

 

The new crop of creatives who many have taken to calling the New Wave has enjoyed a lot of publicity in the last year and Skepta’s cosign as well as the gift of newer stripes on their resume is a massive step up the ladder for most of them yet untested and untried.

Skepta’s been opening doors for Nigeria since Wizkid’s Ojuelegba and this win is one that reflects consistency and a love that goes beyond numbers and wave-hopping.

Long live the Chief!

