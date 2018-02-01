Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Shade Ladipo is not pleased that Paddy Adenuga thinks he is self-made

Paddy Adenuga Shade Ladipo thinks billionaire heir's letter reeks of priviledge

Shade Ladipo is not pleased that Paddy Adenuga thinks he is a self-made entreprenuer who did it without his father's help.

  • Published:
play Shade Ladipo is not pleased with Paddy Adenuga's article (Grapevine981)
Since it was released on Twitter days ago, that letter where billionaire heir, that letter by Paddy Adenuga, has raised divided opinions as it continues to generate buzz. The opinions on the letter have been varied, from admiration to donwright disgust.

Media entrepreneur, Shola Ladipo is one of the first to state her opinion in full. She thinks the letter reeks of entitlement and privilege.

In the letter, Paddy Adenuga, who is the son of billionaire businessman, Mike Adenuga, shared a detailed account of his failed attempt to buy Chevron Netherlands.

The story of how Paddy Adenuga nearly acquired Chevron Netherlands is captivating play Paddy Adenuga wrote a lengthy article about how he tried to buy Chevron Netherlands. (Bella Naija )

 

The crux of his story was how he did it with no help from his wealthy family, particularly his father who is well known for his interests in telecommunications, oil and gas.

ALSO READ: Paddy Adenuga wants nothing to do with wigs

Paddy emphasised his hard work and drive while downplaying any implications that privilege has had on his exploits.

Shade Ladipo is having none of that.

Entitlement and Privilege

In a series of tweets, the entrepreneur, who is the Country Director for WEConnect International in Nigeria, implied that Paddy Adenuga was downplaying the role that his privilege played in getting him where he is.

 

She referred to some of the locations Paddy mentioned in the letter; Switzerland, London and names like Nocolas Lavrov, while asking, apparently bewildered, "What exactly was that article meant to achieve?".

Much of Paddy Adenuga's letter was based on the premise that he was self-made, an entrepreneur in the realest, most international sense of the word.

 

Miss Ladipo was not pleased with this. In her Twitter thread, she asked why being an entrepreneur is now so cool that everyone and their billionaire son wants to add it to their CV.

ALSO READ: Paddy Adenuga says he has had two failed engagements

She rounded things off by stating that Paddy Adenuga is simply a function of his father's wealth.

 

"Take away every access he has and I posit it to you Paddy Adenuga could not have achieved anything he did", she wrote.

While the letter can be interpreted in many ways, many are still divided on Paddy's exact motives.

Some are convinced it is a PR stunt to put him in the public eye and increase his stock as a businessman, or ease him into the conversation to prepare him for a shot at public office.

Whichever way it is, time will tell. Till then, you can read more about Paddy's letter here.

