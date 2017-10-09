Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Fake News :  Russians allegedly paid 2 Nigerians to bash Hillary Clinton

Fake News Russians allegedly paid 2 Nigerians to bash Hillary Clinton

In a The Daily Beast article, two Nigerians have been identified for spreading fake news about Hillary Clinton.

  • Published:
Russian backed propaganda painted Hillary Clinton as the devil play

Russian backed propaganda painted Hillary Clinton as the devil

(YouTube )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Just when you thought Nigeria couldn't get a bad rep overseas anymore, this piece of news comes up.

We all know the ongoing saga of Russia in the role it played during the last US elections. American media has claimed that Russians planted fake stories and articles during this period which helped spread rumours and lies about Hillary Clinton.

Jay Z, Hilary Clinton and Beyonce. play

Jay Z, Hilary Clinton and Beyonce.

(The Columbus Dispatch)

 

Now, in an exclusive article by The Daily Beast, it has been revealed that Russia allegedly paid two YouTubers to bash Hilary Clinton. These guys go by the name of 'William & Kalvin Johnson'. They are black men who live in the city of Atlanta.

One of the Naija boys bashing Hilary play

One of the Naija boys bashing Hilary

(The Daily Beast )

 

The problem about this description is that these guys don't sound like they are from Atlanta. Any Nigerian who listens to the videos where William and Kalvin are slamming Clinton would definitely raise an eyebrow. They sound very Nigerian. To be more accurate, they have a thick Igbo accent. It is undeniable.

In The Daily Beast article is revealed that the two men hail from Owerri in Imo state. "On Facebook, both Williams and Kalvin claim their hometown is Owerri in Nigeria" states the article.

In one of their YouTube videos, this was said about Hilary Clinton "the Clintons are “serial killers who are going to rape the whole nation.” Donald Trump can’t be racist because he’s a “businessman."

 

Apart from a Facebook account, the two men also have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. Their Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended in August after it was discovered that they were both Russian propaganda accounts. Their YouTube account is still live till date.

One of the Naija boys in an anti-Hilary Clinton video play

One of the Naija boys in an anti-Hilary Clinton video

(The Daily Beast )

 

Their videos essentially hyped up the candidacy of Donald Trump while spreading conspiracy theories about Hilary Clinton.

"This is time for change. This is why I say that let our vote go for Trump. Because this man is a businessman. He’s not a politician. We can have deal with him" Williams said in a video published in August 2016 on YouTube.

Other lies they pushed out on the social media channels including Bill Clinton having an illegitimate black son, Hilary Clinton as a racist and the former US Secretary of State was funded by Muslims.

Bill Clinton as governor of Arkansas in 1991. play

Bill Clinton as governor of Arkansas in 1991.

(AP)

 

The two black men couldn't be contacted for the story. Their Facebook page had 48,000 fans and it is on this platform they did their most damage. Their YouTube videos managed to rack up modest views but their Facebook videos were viewed a whole lot more.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Sexual Assault This man's story of how 2 women molested him will shock youbullet
2 Flop Of The Week Davido gets into trouble yet againbullet
3 Big Brother UK Meet the sisters who brought Naija flavour to the...bullet

Related Articles

Politics 5 charts that show how powerful the NRA is
Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul fired after sex harassment claims
Politics Harvey Weinstein became a major player in Democratic politics — here's the wide net of people he has given money to
Politics How Fox's 'southern gal' Ainsley Earhardt became the darling of 'the most powerful TV show in America'
Politics Hillary Clinton says Brexit supporters 'voted against modern Britain'
Politics It looks like Trump wants Mueller to do the one thing Comey didn't
Politics The DNC is giving portions of Harvey Weinstein's donations to pro-Democratic groups
Politics 'These are things we've never seen before': The Russia investigation is moving into uncharted territory
Politics Mueller reportedly interviewed the author of the Trump-Russia dossier — here's what it alleges, and how it aligned with reality

Pop Culture

Super Eagles
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo From Russia with love
Blessing in Disguise Marvel is giving the Chibok girls their own superhero
The looks guys have when a babe charges them to hook up
Hookup The new 'code' for paid sex
...man like Iwobi
Prop Of The Week Man like Iwobi