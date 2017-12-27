Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Pidgin English :  The language that unites 75m Nigerians

Pidgin English The language that unites 75m Nigerians

Pidgin English is the unofficial lingua franca of Nigeria.

  • Published:
Nigerians are proud of their Pidgin English play

Nigerians are proud of their Pidgin English

(Quartz Africa/Claudio Munoz )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

I can't clearly recall when I started speaking in pidgin English but it was sometime during my early JSS years.

How It All Started

This was a period when boys wanted to join the cool and hip teenage clique badly. We wanted to dress and talk like the older guys who were already in on pidgin and rocking combat pants with killer boots.

Pidgin English has no barrier, both rich and poor say it although to varying degrees. Therefore it should not be any surprise that I learnt how to speak Pidgin English in a secondary school tucked away in the fancy part of Apapa.

 

The language was new and exciting and I liked the way it rolled off the tongue. It was a new way to talk and express our feelings at an age when our hormones were raging.

Phrases like 'na wa o', and 'how far?'  were used during friendly convos when it was lunchtime. School was still school and we still had to speak proper English of course but whenever it was break time or when we had a free period, we switched to the language of the streets.

Waffi Pidgin

After a year or so of speaking in pidgin, a new guy came to our class. He is from Delta state, Warri to be precise. Deltans are not only known for speaking good pidgin, they are also famous for speaking waffi- a dialect of Nigerian pidgin English.

A wedding invitation written in Waffi play

A wedding invitation written in Waffi

(National Helm )

 

He was a standout guy and it didn't take him long to blend with the crowd. Outside class, when we were 'yarning' we noticed his Pidgin English was different from ours. He had cool words to describe things and situations that we never knew existed.

ALSO READ: Thierry Henry tries to speak Pidgin English

A Mixture Of Nigerian Languages

It was from him I started using the word 'omo' which is still prevalent in Pidgin English till date. 'Omo boy how far?', or 'omo I don't understand' are used when talking to your guy. Omo which is a Yoruba word for 'child' just goes to show you how much Pidgin English has blended popular words from the major tribes. Some of these words include 'shebi, 'nna', and 'abi'.

When Nigerians are 'gisting' they tend to speak in Pidgin English play

When Nigerians are 'gisting' they tend to speak in Pidgin English

(Naija gist)

BBC Pidgin

It is believed that Pidgin is spoken and understood by up to 75 million people in Nigeria. It's no wonder that the BBC Pidgin was launched in August 2017 to cater for this large number of people. BBC Pidgin is not the first of its kind in Nigeria. In 2007, Wazobia FM was the first fully pidgin radio station in the country. Its success spurred the likes of Naija FM to open up shop.

Pidgin In Nigerian Pop Music

Moving beyond radio, Pidgin English is popular in Nigerian music as it helps to reach all types of people. The late great Fela Anikulapo-Kuti once said: "You cannot sing African music in proper English." Pidgin English helps break down the tribal barrier in the country.

Phyno play

Phyno offers exciting punchlines and wordplays in Igbo language, mixed with a bit of Pidgin-English.

(Press)

Pidgin In Sports

Even in sports, people are gravitating towards Pidgin English content. The Twitter account @ManUtdInPidgin tweets all things Manchester United in pidgin. The account was created in August 2015 and has 36,000 followers.

 

The English language is learnt in school but Pidgin English is learnt on the streets with friends and that is why it is more intimate to use during social conversations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Pablo Ayodeji How 'Bambiala Twitter' has taken away our last thread of...bullet
2 Prop Of The Week Davido puts an end to shading Dele Momodubullet
3 Fraud Why are Nigerians overseas involved in scams?bullet

Related Articles

Olamide How Baddo’s music inspired this Danfo driver to change his life for good
Travelogue 5 things I wish I'd known before visiting Ghana
Thierry Henry Arsenal legend installed as ‘Igwe’ of goals in Lagos
Thierry Henry How Arsenal Legend levelled a plate of Fufu in Lagos
"Ojukokoro" Crime-heist comedy is the movie of the year
"Bros J Born in Warri" A stage adaptation of the birth of Jesus Christ
Nigerians And Pretence A world where originality sells
Thierry Henry Arsenal legend tries to speak Pidgin English and it's hilarious
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder gets his 30th Premier League start

Pop Culture

Wizkid and Davido on stage
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Let's leave Wizkid vs Davido alone and focus on Soft Buhari
Marketers blame NNPC for fuel scarcity
Flop Of The Week The Federal Government fails to give Nigerians a good Christmas
slutwalk lagos
Slutwalk Interview with the Founder of Slutwalk Lagos
Nigerian millennials
Young Nigerians What millennials were up to in 2017