Remember back then when Whatsapp was in its youngest form and Nigerian parents would send us broadcast messages of videos that talked about the Illuminati and Rihanna's newest songs was the national anthem of the devil's agents?

The people who made those videos are back again.

This time, the focus of their conceited video editing is Marvel's newest superhero-starring blockbuster, "Black Panther".

Titled, "Black Panther Exposed: Witchcraft served to the Black Community", the video is 14 minutes long.

It opens with what sounds like a deep African American voice reading out the contents of Isaiah 5:20, "Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness".

You would think this is preparation for an elaborate sermon about why T'Challa is a bad role model but no.

The voice goes on a calm rant about the global media conspiracy and the new world order.

It moves on to talk about why Black Panther is not a black movie but a "movie created by an elite corporation mostly run by white people who have casted black people to represent what they want us to see".

This is where the video stops trying to make sense, a task it was already failing at.

If you've seen any of the old Illuminati videos, you know how this goes.

The same old story

There's talk about the Bilderberg group, the Illuminati, how Wakanda and its practices are actually about witchcraft and more lines in the sand that lead nowhere.

As of the time writing this, this very disturbing work of art has collected 291,618 views on Youtube.

That doesn't include the millions of views from young people who have been unlucky enough to get it from parents and loved ones.

If the speed at which videos travel on Whatsapp is anything to go by, they are a lot more (and that is a very sad thing).

Many young people on social media have already talked about getting the video sent to them the usual way, via Whatsapp.

The danger with videos like this is immense.

The video serves to misinform those who view it by targeting religious fear and apprehension .

It sells a typical Doomsday message and refers to 'facts' that are unverifiable.

In the digital world, it is easy to spread messages with a cursory understanding of how systems work.

The implications are dangerous.

Such videos can whip up a wave of hysteria and negative sentiment against the object.

Remember that small wave of reluctance and pain that you had for any Jay-Z related content after we saw that video that claimed his ROC sign was a symbol of the Illuminati and his songs reminded was the original version that he made for the dark side?

Wild.

Ultimately, there's little we can do.

The biggest favour one can do to misinformation is to pay attention to it. Ignoring the problem, however, could also let it fester.

We wish we could find the maker of the video and tell him it' too late.

Black Panther has already made 900 million dollars at the box office in less than a month.

It's too late.