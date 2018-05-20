news

After a very public relationship that reportedly started with a blind date, Prince Harry of Wales and former American actress, Meghan Markle, got married in an emotional Royal Wedding ceremony, on Saturday, May 19, 2018 , at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Over 100,000 people came out to see the wedding procession and the ceremony was televised and watched by millions in over 40 countries.

Some of the world's most influential personalities such as Queen Elizabeth, Harry's grandmother and the Queen of England, members of the European Royal Families, and famous faces such as famous faces such as Oprah Winfrey, tennis champion Serena Williams, actor George Clooney and his barrister wife Amal Clooney, Sir Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham and actor Idris Elba turned out on the day.

One of the major talking points was Meghan's ancestry and race. Born to a white father and an African-American mother, Meghan became the first mixed-race member of the Royal Family in modern history.

For Africans around the world, it was a moment of rare significance. For Nigerians, Meghan could as well have come from Oshogbo in Osun State.

As the events unfolded on Saturday, Nigerians shared witty and sometimes disturbing reactions to the wedding between one of the heirs to the British throne and one of our sisters.

Here are some of the best reactions to the British Royal Wedding.

— ALHAJI MUHAMMADU IBN BUHARI (GCFR) (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Meghan needs to come tender an apology for not ensuring equal representation

Did someone say MUA?

Thanks to this beautiful piece of logic; two plus two now equals fresh fish.

"I want a 30-man choir, and Oprah...."

"Wedding, not meet and greet.."

Yoruba demons by way of too much swag

Are they serving Jollof at the church? No? My point exactly.

Ahan Boda Yomi! Somebody cannot play with you again.

Please, we must come together to hide this tweet from Nigerian pastors.

Someone should tell the babe in the "Gentleman"video that Ric Hassani is trying to cheat on her.

"He's alive. Amen. He's alive. Yinka is alive. Forever he's alive. Amen"