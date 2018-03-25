The dance crew has now been featured on a mini-documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation.
The dance crew from Ikorodu has since gone global, many thanks to the British Broadcasting Corporation.
ALSO READ: Nigerian dance group wins 7000 dollars
Dream Catchers, which is made up of 10 children, seven girls and three boys, have been dancing as a group since November 2014.
Ewe!!!! It means #emo#4oCY##leaf#emo#4oCZ## in one of our Nigerian languages! It#emo#4oCZ##s the middle of the weeks so we thought to make you happy! Full video is in bio... don#emo#4oCZ##t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel. #streettostage #ikorodutothe #ikorodutotheworld Afrobeat #NWE #chopdaily #chopdailykids Cc: @nweworldwide @chopdaily
The dance crew has now been featured on a mini-documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation.
Their social media bio which describes the group as street kids from Ikorodu reads, “Dance puts us in school and off the streets”.
Thank you @riasolanke and @fedworks #Repost @fedworks with @get_repost #emo#44O7###emo#44O7###emo#44O7## BEHIND THE SCENES WITH Nigeria child photographer @riasolanke This kid are awesome and special @dreamcatchersda Cc: @olaoke_ #dance #canonafrica #canoncna #HelpAchildgrow #cnn #bbcafrica #cnnafrica @canoncnafrica #documentary #film
The instructor of the group, Seyi Oluyole, 26, as well as her team of young talents were recently nominated for the Best Creative Social Enterprise Award via African Creative Exhibition and Awards.
The group has previously been celebrated by American and British celebrities alike, but this is a whole new level for them.
Rihanna once shared a video clip of the group consisting of kids, showing her appreciation for them while celebrating a new milestone in her career.
At the time, she was celebrating being the first female artist to cross 2 billion worldwide streams on Apple Music.
ALSO READ: A history of Nigerian dance trends, since 2000
The Dream Catchers have also garnered appreciation and respect from the likes of P Diddy and supermodel, Naomi Campbell who has also featured them on her Instagram page.