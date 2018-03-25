news

You may not know ‘The Dream Catchers’ but we are willing to bet that you are about to.

The dance crew from Ikorodu has since gone global, many thanks to the British Broadcasting Corporation.

Dream Catchers, which is made up of 10 children, seven girls and three boys, have been dancing as a group since November 2014 .

The dance crew has now been featured on a mini-documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation.

Their social media bio which describes the group as street kids from Ikorodu reads, “Dance puts us in school and off the streets”.

The instructor of the group, Seyi Oluyole, 26, as well as her team of young talents were recently nominated for the Best Creative Social Enterprise Award via African Creative Exhibition and Awards.

The group has previously been celebrated by American and British celebrities alike, but this is a whole new level for them.

Rihanna once shared a video clip of the group consisting of kids, showing her appreciation for them while celebrating a new milestone in her career.

At the time, she was celebrating being the first female artist to cross 2 billion worldwide streams on Apple Music.

