Prop Of The Week :  Man like Iwobi

Alex Iwobi is now a real rock star Super Eagle with his goal against Zambia.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria struggled to get its rhythm going at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

In a do or die match against Zambia, the Super Eagles needed a win to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. For most parts of the match, the squad couldn't string 5 good passes in the opposition's half.

It looked like the boys were ready to take the qualification to the last minute by having to beat Algeria away- no easy task.

When it looked like it was going to be a goalless draw, Alex Iwobi of Arsenal came in the 65th minute. Eight minutes later Alex Iwobi did what the other forwards couldn't do- bury a chance.

His goal was the best piece of football, the Super Eagles displayed in the second half. A quick succession of smart passes gave Iwobi the chance to shoot straight into the net.

Alex Iwobi has been a fan favourite of Nigerian ladies for his good looks. Now that he has taken Nigeria to the World Cup, he is the nation's Man Crush Monday.

With his all-important goal, Alex Iwobi is now a rock star, pop culture darling of the Super Eagles.

Man like Iwobi.

