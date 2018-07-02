Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Loose Talk Episode 125 Dear Nigerians fuck your prayers

Loose Talk Podcast Episode 125: Dear Nigerians, F*ck Your Prayers

On this episode of the podcast, the Loose Talk Giants go against the popular belief that prayer can solve all of Nigeria's problems.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Loose Talk Episode 125 Dear Nigerians Fuck your prayers play

On this episode, the Loose Talk Giants speak on Nigeria's very bad week

(Pulse )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

For Apple users, you can listen to this episode of the Loose Talk podcast HERE.

On this episode of Loose Talk, the Giants Osagz, Steve and AOT2 are back at it again.

Bad week for Nigeria

Nigeria pretty much went through hell last week, with the death of D'banj's son to the lives that were lost in the tanker explosion at the Berger area of Lagos.

Trying Times #emo#8J+WpA==##. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful .

A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on

 

These unfortunate events have made many people to tweet that Nigeria needs prayers. Osagz, Steve and AOT2 do not share this opinion. They very much believe that it is time for Nigerians to go out on the streets and protest rather than tweet hashtags.

Berger to Ajah viral story

On this episode also, they take on the Berger to Ajah trending topic with each member of the podcast sharing his thoughts on the concept of consent and 'post-coital behaviour'.

Drake's new album Scorpion

Canadian rap star Drake has a new body of work titled 'Scorpion'. The album has triggered memes, opinionated tweets and debates online. Osagz, Steve and AOT2 share their opinions about the album as well as Drake's Nigerian influences while recording the album.

Drake's new album cover for Scorpion play

Drake's new album cover for Scorpion

(Drake)

 

Road hazards, the killings in Plateau and "Clout Chasing Celebs (CCC)" were touched in the same blunt, humorous and real manner that has made Loose Talk the number podcast in Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Senior Editor, Content, at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Here's why you should think twice before getting a job in...bullet
2 Instagram Models A step-by-step guide to how thots sell sex onlinebullet
3 Nigeria From Plateau to poverty, our country has had a very bad weekbullet

Related Articles

Loose Talk Podcast Episode 120: "3 Million Aba Nike Jerseys"
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 118: "Thou shall not betray your barber"
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 117: "The Persecution of Kanye West 2"
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 115: "Bye-Bye Cee-C, Bye-Bye Wenger"

Pop Culture

Research shows Nigeria is 9th most dangerous country for women
Nigerian Women The alarming reasons why our country is not safe for our females
Chimamanda Adichie says women are not special they are human
Chimamanda Adichie "Women are not special, they are just human" says author
Why we love posting hateful and hurtful messages online
Pulse Opinion Why we love posting hateful and hurtful messages online
Davido wins BET International Artist award, wears shirt of a date rape drug 'Ketamine'
Davido Pop star wins BET International Artist award, wears shirt of a date rape drug 'Ketamine'