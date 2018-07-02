news

On this episode of Loose Talk, the Giants Osagz, Steve and AOT2 are back at it again.

Bad week for Nigeria

Nigeria pretty much went through hell last week, with the death of D'banj's son to the lives that were lost in the tanker explosion at the Berger area of Lagos.

These unfortunate events have made many people to tweet that Nigeria needs prayers. Osagz, Steve and AOT2 do not share this opinion. They very much believe that it is time for Nigerians to go out on the streets and protest rather than tweet hashtags.

Berger to Ajah viral story

On this episode also, they take on the Berger to Ajah trending topic with each member of the podcast sharing his thoughts on the concept of consent and 'post-coital behaviour'.

Drake's new album Scorpion

Canadian rap star Drake has a new body of work titled ' Scorpion '. The album has triggered memes, opinionated tweets and debates online. Osagz, Steve and AOT2 share their opinions about the album as well as Drake's Nigerian influences while recording the album.

Road hazards, the killings in Plateau and "Clout Chasing Celebs (CCC)" were touched in the same blunt, humorous and real manner that has made Loose Talk the number podcast in Nigeria.