Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Loose Talk Podcast EP 121: "Awesomely Beautiful" ft. Layo Ogunbanwo

Loose Talk Podcast Episode 121: "Awesomely Beautiful" feat. Layo Ogunbanwo

The giants are joined by Layo Ogunbanwo, an IT specialist, budding entrepreneur and Google Mentor.

  • Published:
play The giants are joined by Layo Ogunbanwo, an IT specialist, budding entrepreneur and Google Mentor. (Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Its been a while since the Loose Talk Giants had the privilege of female company or any form of new company for that matter. Thus, it was only fitting that for Episode 121 of the pop culture podcast, the hosts were joined by Layo Ogunbanwo, an IT specialist, budding entrepreneur and Google Mentor.

If you're an avid fan of the show, you may remember that Osagie referred to her while narrating his travels to Kenya and the people he'd met at the Google mentorship program that had taken him to the East African country.

After mentioning her name, it was agreed that Miss Ogunbanwo would join the troublesome trio for an episode of Loose Talk.

ALSO READ: Here's what happened on Episode 120, "3 Million Aba Nike Jerseys"

Loose Talk is a pop culture podcast where the host journalists, Osagie Alonge, Steve Dede and Ayomide Tayo discuss trending issues in the news from media, celebrities, lifestyle, sex, sports, politics, tech, religion, movies and TV, radio, music and much more.

play (L-R) Ayomide Tayo, Osagie Alonge, Layo Ogunbanwo and Steve Dede (Pulse)

 

The hosts and their guest found a quick synergy. For the first part of the conversation, they dribbled through random issues from Steve's alleged hometown, Ughelli and his views on feminism, and which of Jay-Z and Beyonce's collaborations is the best.

Why are we even talking about Tiwa?

With time, the conversation moved on to Layo who introduced herself and her work in the US, as well as her reasons for moving back and her hopes for Nigeria, and in particular, its young people.

The week's talking points were next on the table.

Last week, as Wizkid claimed another scalp at the O2 Arena in London, Tiwa Savage was a subject of discussion for her dressing on the night and her choice of a pair of distressed shorts that showed up chunks of flesh.

play Tiwa Savage stuns in a metallic ensemble at the Afrorepublik festival. (Pulse)

 

The Giants discussed the scale and tone of the reactions to Tiwa's dress choice, and the rumoured relationship with the pop star, Wizkid. Layo, in particular, made a strong point, highlighting the fact that for a performing artiste, we should be having conversations about the quality of her performance, not her dressing.

ALSO READ: Why are we talking about Tiwa Savage's dressing at Afrorepublik festival?

Next, was Falz's inspired "This is Nigeria" video, which borrowed from American Rapper, Childish Gambino's "This is America" to offer a much-applauded commentary on the Nigerian situation.

This is (NOT) Nigeria

While the Giants all came to a fair consensus that the video was not perfect, yours truly took an issue with the lack of context, such as the scene where a man dressed in Fulani attire beheaded a random person, subtly enforcing stereotypes about the biggest tribe in Northern Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Falz gives a state of the union address with "This is Nigeria" video

 

The giants also discussed the #NOTTOOYOUNGTORUN bill, signed over the week by President Buhari. The President observed that the bill did not alter the age limit for contesting to be governor or senator. The implications of this willful omission were discussed.

Like the hip-hop nerds that they are, the giants each shared their five favourite Nigerian hip-hop projects.

Miss Ogunbanwo then shared a few of her plans for the future, drawing an end to another episode of arguably Nigeria's favourite podcast.

Listen to Episode 121 of Loose Talk Podcast.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Segun Akande

Segun Akande is the Pop Culture reporter at Pulse. His major interests lie in pop culture, music, history and period dramas. He lives for stories that must be told and the people who tell them.

Top 3

1 Traditional Religion 7 popular Nigerian ritual and fetish mythsbullet
2 World Cup 2018 Meet the young Nigerians who sold the Super Eagles...bullet
3 Tiwa Savage Why are we still talking about singer's dressing?bullet

Related Articles

Wizkid Following his sold-out concert, the Fela comparisons have started again
Shaku Shaku The new street dance style we should all learn in 2018
Suicide Why are more Nigerians taking their lives?
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 118: "Thou shall not betray your barber"
J.Cole Rapper makes you want to blame music for Lagos' drug crisis
Drug Abuse Codeine Diet and why Nigerian musicians should stop celebrating drugs
Tiwa Savage, Wizkid Music stars are the celebrity power couple we need
Prop of the Week After selling out the O2, is it still too early to call Wizkid a legend?
Tiwa Savage Why are we still talking about singer's dressing?

Pop Culture

Flop of the Week The Nigerian Police has become a parody of itself
This is how Nigeria’s jersey to 2018 World Cup in Russia looks like
World Cup 2018 The Super Eagles jersey has converted Paddy Power to fans of Nigeria
Prop of the Week The Super Eagles (and their jerseys) have given Nigerians a brief distraction
The Story of Adidon There's a reason why that photo of Drake in blackface is so touchy