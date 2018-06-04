news

Its been a while since the Loose Talk Giants had the privilege of female company or any form of new company for that matter. Thus, it was only fitting that for Episode 121 of the pop culture podcast, the hosts were joined by Layo Ogunbanwo, an IT specialist, budding entrepreneur and Google Mentor.

If you're an avid fan of the show, you may remember that Osagie referred to her while narrating his travels to Kenya and the people he'd met at the Google mentorship program that had taken him to the East African country.

After mentioning her name, it was agreed that Miss Ogunbanwo would join the troublesome trio for an episode of Loose Talk.

Loose Talk is a pop culture podcast where the host journalists, Osagie Alonge, Steve Dede and Ayomide Tayo discuss trending issues in the news from media, celebrities, lifestyle, sex, sports, politics, tech, religion, movies and TV, radio, music and much more.

The hosts and their guest found a quick synergy. For the first part of the conversation, they dribbled through random issues from Steve's alleged hometown, Ughelli and his views on feminism, and which of Jay-Z and Beyonce's collaborations is the best.

Why are we even talking about Tiwa?

With time, the conversation moved on to Layo who introduced herself and her work in the US, as well as her reasons for moving back and her hopes for Nigeria, and in particular, its young people.

The week's talking points were next on the table.

Last week, as Wizkid claimed another scalp at the O2 Arena in London , Tiwa Savage was a subject of discussion for her dressing on the night and her choice of a pair of distressed shorts that showed up chunks of flesh.

The Giants discussed the scale and tone of the reactions to Tiwa's dress choice, and the rumoured relationship with the pop star, Wizkid. Layo, in particular, made a strong point, highlighting the fact that for a performing artiste, we should be having conversations about the quality of her performance, not her dressing.

Next, was Falz's inspired "This is Nigeria" video, which borrowed from American Rapper, Childish Gambino's "This is America" to offer a much-applauded commentary on the Nigerian situation.

This is (NOT) Nigeria

While the Giants all came to a fair consensus that the video was not perfect, yours truly took an issue with the lack of context, such as the scene where a man dressed in Fulani attire beheaded a random person, subtly enforcing stereotypes about the biggest tribe in Northern Nigeria.

The giants also discussed the #NOTTOOYOUNGTORUN bill, signed over the week by President Buhari. The President observed that the bill did not alter the age limit for contesting to be governor or senator. The implications of this willful omission were discussed.

Like the hip-hop nerds that they are, the giants each shared their five favourite Nigerian hip-hop projects.

Miss Ogunbanwo then shared a few of her plans for the future, drawing an end to another episode of arguably Nigeria's favourite podcast.