Liam Mango, family forced to move for ‘secirity reasons'

5-year-old H&M model, Liam Mango has been forced to relocate with his family for security reasons.

The youngster has been caught up in a racism row since the release of a controversial H&M ad campaign were he is seen wearing a green hoodie with the inscription, “Coolest monkey in the jungle."

The ad has been criticised and finally had to be pulled down by the luxury fashion brand, accompanied by a lukewarm apology.

Mother-of-five, Terry Mango, told BBC that her family has moved house in Sweden "for security reasons."

Many social media users were angered when Terry defended the brand by telling people to stop "crying wolf."

Action and Reaction

In South Africa, protesters vandalised a H&M outlet over the photos that have since gone viral.

Despite the backlash Terry has faced over the issue, she still doesn't believe H&M had a racist agenda.

"I respect other people's opinion on the issue. I know racism exists, but does the shirt to me speak racism? No it doesn't," she told BBC Outside Source.

Consequences

The Weeknd and G-Eazy have ended their H&M partnerships over the ad.

Thankfully, Liam Mango remains oblivious to the crisis surrounding him.