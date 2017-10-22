Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Prop Of The Week :  Lagos state keeps it real with Fela

Prop Of The Week Lagos state keeps it real with Fela

The Lagos state government pays homage to Fela for doing so much for Nigerians.

  • Published:
The Fela Liberation statue play

The Fela Liberation statue

(Punch )
A big shout out to the Lagos state government for finally recognizing the efforts of one of the greatest Nigerians ever.

On Sunday, October 15, 2017, the Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode officially unveiled the statue of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Despite Fela's influence in music and now contemporary pop culture, successive administrations have always kind of distanced itself from the late King of Afrobeat.

Fela finally gets a governmental recognition play

Fela finally gets a governmental recognition

(The Nation Online )

 

Fela's statue is a rare honour for a man that has impacted the lives of many Nigerians home and abroad. It's nice to see him finally honoured by those in the corridor of power.

We hope this is the beginning for more tributes and honours to the man known as Fela Anikualpo-Kuti. The man deserves so much more.

