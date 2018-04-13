news

If you can look past the gory videos, the Internet loves a sweet story or two. It is why everyone is currently hitting their likes on this video of PoshJosh singing his baby brother to sleep with a Yoruba lullaby.

PoshJosh is a 10-year-old Nigerian, living in the United Kingdom who enjoys considerable popularity as one of those people we call social media personalities.

In the video shared via his Instagram, PoshJosh is on Big Brother duties as he sings to the baby in Yoruba, asking him to not cry anymore and go to sleep.

Like a typical Yoruba man, he runs through the bevvy of what we assume are the baby’s names; “Aderemi”, “Iyanda”, “Oluwadara” and more.

The caption, probably written by Josh’s mother, reads, “I just can’t love you less, Josh, thanks for putting Prince Jayden to sleep. Isn’t he just the best…”

The sweetness of the gesture has endeared the video to thousands of Instagram users.

A Yoruba Man in London

As at the time of writing this, the video has been viewed 205,126 times.

A big part of that is also down to the allure of a young Nigerian in the diaspora singing in a native language with such ease and command.

Nigerians constitute a large immigrant population in the United Kingdom. The younger generation is often criticised for losing touch with their roots, often evidenced in their naivete when it comes to matters of Nigerian culture.

PoshJosh is one of a number of young Nigerians in the United Kingdom whose social account depict a slice of their reality.

His accounts depict his daily life and interactions with his family members and immediate environment as he navigates life as a precocious young man.