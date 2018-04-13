Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Internet loves video of PoshJosh singing his brother a Yoruba lullaby

Sweet Things The Internet loves this video of PoshJosh singing his brother a Yoruba lullaby

The video where Josh sings to his baby brother is the most endearing thing you'll see today

  • Published:
play The video where Josh sings to his baby brother is the most endearing thing you'll see today (Instagram (@poshjosh))
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If you can look past the gory videos, the Internet loves a sweet story or two. It is why everyone is currently hitting their likes on this video of PoshJosh singing his baby brother to sleep with a Yoruba lullaby.

PoshJosh is a 10-year-old Nigerian, living in the United Kingdom who enjoys considerable popularity as one of those people we call social media personalities.

In the video shared via his Instagram, PoshJosh is on Big Brother duties as he sings to the baby in Yoruba, asking him to not cry anymore and go to sleep.

ALSO READ: Igwe Tupac really deserves some accolades

Like a typical Yoruba man, he runs through the bevvy of what we assume are the baby’s names; “Aderemi”, “Iyanda”, “Oluwadara” and more.

The caption, probably written by Josh’s mother, reads, “I just can’t love you less, Josh, thanks for putting Prince Jayden to sleep. Isn’t he just the best…

 

The sweetness of the gesture has endeared the video to thousands of Instagram users.

A Yoruba Man in London

As at the time of writing this, the video has been viewed 205,126 times.

A big part of that is also down to the allure of a young Nigerian in the diaspora singing in a native language with such ease and command.

ALSO READ: Let's have a conversation about sugar daddies

Nigerians constitute a large immigrant population in the United Kingdom. The younger generation is often criticised for losing touch with their roots, often evidenced in their naivete when it comes to matters of Nigerian culture.

PoshJosh is one of a number of young Nigerians in the United Kingdom whose social account depict a slice of their reality.

His accounts depict his daily life and interactions with his family members and immediate environment as he navigates life as a precocious young man.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Segun Akande

Segun Akande is the Pop Culture custodian at Pulse. His major interests lie in pop culture, music, history and period dramas. He lives for stories that must be told and the people who tell them.

Top 3

1 Biskit Twitter is going wild over this video of BKChat alum touching his...bullet
2 Pulse List Here are 10 of the wealthiest families in Nigeriabullet
3 Moesha Buduong This interview with CNN's Amanpour has started a...bullet

Related Articles

Moesha Buduong This interview with CNN's Amanpour has started a conversation about sugar daddies
Black Tax 5 young Nigerians on whether parents should be entitled to your money
Biskit Here are the best reactions to BKChat alum's disturbing video
Rape Culture 5 ways you've made things worse for victims
Biskit Twitter is going wild over this video of BKChat alum touching his mum's butt
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 113: "Oyedepo, Please Shave Me"
Gender Are Nigerian men intimidated by strong women?
Big Brother Naija 5 other teams you can support when BamTeddy comes to an end
Flop of the Week Anyone who had the job of protecting the people of Offa has failed

Pop Culture

Falmata, 15, had been kidnapped by Boko Haram and assigned a suicide bombing mission. While strapped with explosives, she found help and escaped. Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria.
World Press Photo Awards Photos of Makoko and Boko Haram abductees are among the winners
Throwback Thursday These 5 adverts from the 1970s and 1980s tell a hopeful story of Nigeria
Young Nigerians speak on if parents are entitled to their money
Black Tax 5 young Nigerians on whether parents should be entitled to your money
Dafe Oboro This young filmmaker shows you the many sides of being Nigerian