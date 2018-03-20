Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

How a gay Nigerian is exploring self-love in the African Diaspora

Homophobia How a gay Nigerian is exploring self-love in the African Diaspora

Michael Owumma has been collecting photos of young LGBTQ Africans across Europe and North America.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Michael Owunna has been collecting photos of young LGBTQ Africans across Europe and North America. (New York Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There are only two genders in Nigeria: men and everybody else. Across Africa, the conversations about feminism and gender discrimination have eaten up what attention is left for anyone to ask important questions about LGBTQ rights.

From Pittsburgh, Mikael Owunna is using emotive, victorious photos to explore LGBTQ identity and self-love in the African Diaspora.

Michael’s story was highlighted in a feature piece by New York Times.

ALSO READ: This Malaysian Newspaper wants to show you how to spot a gay

Michael’s course draws inspiration mostly from his own experience dealing with his identity and the cultural tensions that they spurred.

It was while dealing with things on the home front and deep anxiety that he happened on an exhibition of Zanele Muholi, a storyteller who documents the queer experience in South Africa.

play Homosexuality and other alternative sexual practices are largely treated as taboo in Nigeria. (homosexuality-men-taboo)

 

The experience changed him so much that he began a project to discover and immortalise other queer Africans.

Telling their stories

For someone who barely knew how to be a gay African outside Africa, meeting people like him changed his perspective.

I grew up feeling invalidated from every single corner”, he said. “I never felt there was a space that existed for me”.

After refining his idea, Owunna decided he would focus on documenting queer Africans in the Diaspora, a project that quickly highlighted self-love and community building.

His project took Owunna to 10 countries where he met and photographed more than 50 LGBTQ Africans across Europe and North America.

ALSO READ: How would you react if you found out your son was gay?

play Jihan, an Algerian transman in Brussels (Mikael Owumma)

The photos are bright and colourful but perhaps most importantly, in a world where narratives are easily hijacked and skewed for personal gain, it shows the importance of telling your stories.

Owunna’s goal is simple: to make people confident in their identity. But if he was to turn back home, he would see how this small imperative could lead to an arbitrary jail sentence.

Gay marriage, groups and membership of such societies are punishable by a term of 14 years under a law enacted buring the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Suspected homosexuals are often the victims of bullying, hate crimes and inn some cases, violent physical attacks.

Being gay in Nigeria

Nigeria’s homophobia is well documented but while the status quo remains, young people, quite like Owunna, are exploring LGBTQ issues with nuance and helping persons in hiding to come to terms with who they are.

play

One that comes to mind is the highly controversial editorial series by aNastyBoy, a youth-centric publication with a taste for LGBTQ matters.

The editorial featured photos of male models getting intimate and in suggestive postures, with an emphasis on the nature and emotion of homosexual relationships

While the editorial was berated for appearing faux deep in some circles, it played the important purpose of acknowledging alternative sexual orientations in a distinctly conservative society.

Such storytelling projects also help young men and women afraid to come to terms with their identity to find the courage to express themselves.

play Badu, who is queer Ivorian; Yewa and Amadi, who are queer Nigerians; and Mai’Yah, who is queer Liberian, in Brooklyn (Mikael Owumma)

 

We are definitely a long way off from having any semblance of LGBTQ rights in Nigeria, but within photos and projects like these are part of the few avenues for expression in a culture we seem so eager to suppress.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Segun Akande

Segun Akande is the Pop Culture custodian at Pulse. His major interests lie in music, history and culture. He lives for stories that must be told and the people who tell them.

Top 3

1 Throwback Thursday Onitsha will never forget the infamous Derico Nwamamabullet
2 Prop of the Week Simi spreads body positivity after her Big Brother...bullet
3 Issa Thot Nigeria’s Instagram Queens are now selling premium live pornbullet

Related Articles

Homophobia This Malaysian newspaper wants to show you "How to spot a Gay"
Homosexuality What would you do if you found out your son was gay?
Homosexuality in Nigeria Nigeria's millenials are not as homophobic as their parents are
Bisi Alimi "I'm an angelic troublemaker" says Nigeria's first gay man on TV
Insane Prank This Oyinbo man walked almost naked on the street
Oyinbo People are Crazy People of God come and see how they dressed a Goat
The Warwick Rowers These Oyinbo guys posed naked to fight homophobia and we don't understand [Graphic photos]
Same-Sex Marriage How a Nigerian man's secret wedding went viral

Pop Culture

Fetishes and Marriage Twitter gave us a story of one couple, two nudes and a threesome
Drug Abuse Here are the 3 most common side effects of abusing Tramadol
Guy Code Why real men never betray their barbers
2019 Elections Young Nigerians are trying to determine how to #RescueNigeria