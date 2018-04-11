Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Here are the best reactions to Biskit's video

Biskit Here are the best reactions to BKChat alum's disturbing video

Biskit shared of him getting too cozy with his mum and Twitter has been ruthless as expected.

  Published: , Refreshed:
play It must suck to be Biskit right now (Youtube)
This week on social media got off to a very fiery, loud note thanks to Biskit's unnecessary expose into his inappropriate relationship with his mum and the video that has already generated hundreds of thousands of tweets.

The Youtube personality has been on the wrong side of the news in the past. This latest mishap is already inspiring the kinds of subs that brush innocent bystanders and anyone who has any sort of relationship with the subbee.

Some of the jokes have been insensitive and others, too amusing to be fair.

Here are some of our favourite reactions

1. There's no music but it's so obvious that the guy in the GIF is dancing offbeat

2. Dr. Ofori was simply reading some Sudoku when Biskit manifested his bastard behaviour so mans had to give him some nuggets.

3. Special S/O to Jamaicans and everyone from the Caribbean.

4. Kodak Black looks so creepy man

5. 2 + 2 = Fresh fish

6. It's all love man

7. Classic.

 

We do not know what Bizkit is up to at the moment. The BKChat alum has been silent, bar a few tweets on social media. The pulse is still hot on his case, so one might expect him to stay in the dark a lot longer.

Whether there's a loophole he can squeeze through and salvage his reputation is another matter entirely.

