Here are 12 things Meghan Markle can't do as a royal

Here is a list of 12 things Meghan has added to her life after officially joining the royal family!

The freedom to go out in public alone

Now that she has joined one of the most famous families in the world, she will have to get used to being surrounded by top security at all times. Heading out for a jog in the park by herself will have to be a memory of the past.

No more social media

In the last few years, Meghan has racked up three million followers on Instagram and used to regularly post images from her day-to-day life. Meghan will now join Harry, Kate, and William on the Kensington Royal social media accounts that update the public with their charities. It was only on the official account that Meghan and Harry posted their engagement shots and revealed their wedding date.

No voting, no politics

Meghan applied for British citizenship ahead of the wedding, but that doesn’t mean she’ll get to vote in elections. According to the parliament website: “Although not prohibited by law, it is considered unconstitutional for the Monarch to vote in an election.”

This may apply directly to the Queen, but the royal family is said to all abide by this. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Newsweek in June 2017 that members of the royal family do not vote “by convention.”

Once, Markle was vocal about her political opinions. She posted a photo of Hillary Clinton on Instagram, and wrote a long message in the vein of “I’m With Her.” She also spoke out against Brexit. Now that she’s a royal, she’ll no longer be able to voice her political opinions.

No more dark nail polish

According to OK! Magazine, colored nail varnish and fake nails are not part of the royal etiquette, and are typically considered to be “vulgar”. The Queen favors a nude shade, and only on special occasions. For public duties, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen are always pictured with au naturel nails, and there is a strict reason for this.

Signing autographs

No member of the royal family will give you an autograph as royal protocol bans them from scribbling their signature for other people. Just like the Queen, Duchess of Cambridge and Princes William and Harry, Meghan now has to politely tell people she won’t sign their autograph books or even body parts. However, they are allowed to sign visitors books when on official engagements as well as official documents.

Go to bed before the Queen

When the royal family members are in the same house or castle, often it’ll be down to the Queen to determine when the night is over. Apparently, other members don’t “feel right” about excusing themselves to go to bed before the Queen is done for the night.

She can’t cuddle with her dog, Bogart

Back in Canada, Meghan Markle had two beloved rescue dogs: Guy, a beagle, and Bogart, a Labrador-shepherd mix. Unfortunately, Bogart was too old to make the journey to London and adjust to a new home. Bogart is living with Markle’s friends back in North America, whereas Guy gets to live in London and prance among the royal corgis.

She can’t post travel photos onto her lifestyle blog

Meghan’s lifestyle blog, The Tig was a “hub for the discerning palate — those with a hunger for food, travel, fashion, and beauty.” But now that she’s a royal, she can’t have the Tig. She shut down the blog in 2018, along with her social media accounts. Markle wrote in the last post, “To all my Tig friends: After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig.

What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun, and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’ Above all, don’t ever forget your worth — as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough.”

She can’t hold a teacup indelicately

Afternoon tea is an important tradition in England, but it’s extra important among royals. Markle was coached before having afternoon tea with the Queen. Markle must always drink from the same spot, so her lipstick doesn’t spread.

She can’t go out without nude tights

During her engagement photo shoot, Markle broke with tradition, big time. She didn’t wear nude stockings. And, as royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter recently told Insider, “You never see a royal without their nude stockings.” Of all the rules, this is one that the Queen is a stickler about. “I would say that’s really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the Queen requires,” Arbiter said. As of May 2018, Markle has incorporated nude tights into her wardrobe. The royal transformation has begun.

No more acting!

Markle will have to give up her acting career. Apparently, Harry showed his family clips of Markle in Suits.