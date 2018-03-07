news

Kim Kardashian has managed to do the impossible and make noodles sexy by going nude yet again on Instagram.

The reality TV star posted a topless photo of herself eating noodles while on a trip to Tokyo with sister, Khloe.

It makes it the 15th photo that Kim Kardashian has posted this year where she appears nude to some degree. We're still in early March.

Few people can boast of the size of Kim Kardashian's presence on social media. The reality show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" may have been her platform to fame.

Now, Kim enjoys a massive global reach that stands for her worldwide fame. In the few years since Instagram was founded, Kim has gathered 105 million followers.

As someone who has made her wealth of the people who follow and aspire to her standards, Kim knows what her followers expect of her.

While the rest of us enjoy posting photos of ourselves on that occasional visit to Lekki Gardens, Kim uses her personal Instagram as a showcase of her glamorous life.

Photos of trips to exotic locations are punctuated with images of her eccentric rapper husband, Kanye West and her children .

But as much of all of this works, nothing breaks or at least, shakes, the internet like a Kim Kardashian nude.

Her most recent nude, posted barely 17 hours ago, at the time of writing this, has amassed 2,453,452 likes and 28,000 comments.

The highest I've ever gotten on a photo is 120 likes and I even needed a celebrity music producer to make that possible.

Every Kim Kardashian nude is a business decision

What many don't know is that Kim Kardashian's Instagram is not just a collage of beautiful photos; it is worth tens of millions of dollars.

You may have noticed that, once in a while, Kim Kardashian posts random photos where she holds a pill, wears a wig or dress, followed with a caption that praises the product and advises you to visit their stores and get one for yourself.

This is called Influencer Marketing. It works when someone with a massive following, like say, Kim, uses their persona to help a brand sell its producers to her followers .

Here's where it gets interesting: celebrities on Instagram get paid a lot of money for their influencer marketing or, simpler still, sponsored posts.

Kim is one of the most requested profiles for brands, regardless of the obscene amounts she charges.

Hollywood Branded, a blog for Influencer and Marketing experts, claims that, as of November 2017, Kim got paid, on average, 250,000 dollars for a single Instagram post.

In case you're a bit far from your calculator, that's roughly 90 million naira.

Kim's massive Instagram following means she has one of the most valuable social media profiles, period.

It is why every Kim Kardashian nude is a business decision.

Everytime Kim poses a nude, she gets millions of likes and comments as well as a few more thousand followers in return.

Each nude may be eye candy to you; but for her, it is a booster pack where she uses her assets to increase the value of another profitable asset.

Ultimately, it goes beyond just Instagram.

Much of Kim's brand is centred around beauty, sex, fashion and an alluring image. For years, Kim's status as one of the world's most recognizable sex symbols.

These nudes are part of a carefully created media plan that enforces that status and reinforces the perception of her as a beautiful, sexually-appealing personality.

In the end, none of it is unplanned.

You may be seeing a simple photo with a lot of skin. But Kim is really just trying to do better than the 45.5 million dollars Forbes says she made last year.