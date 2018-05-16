Episode 118: "Thou shall not betray your barber"

news

As you would expect, the trio of Osagie Alonge, Ayomide Tayo and Steve Dede discussed the week’s most trending stories on the 118th episode of Loose Talk Podcast.

Loose Talk is a pop culture podcast where the hosts discuss issues across a number of topics ranging Media, Celebrities, Lifestyle, Sex, Sports, Politics, Tech, Religion to Movies and TV, Radio, Music and much more.

If this week's episode was about one person, it would be Osagie's barber, Ahmed.

Osagie shared a very emotive story of his relationship with the barber, who till this day, refers to him as "Osagz Pulse". Among his many antics, Ahmed is a typical Nigerian barber.

According to Osagie, he is very bullish about being the only one who cuts his customers' hair.

When he doesn't, he makes his distaste known with body language and accusatory remarks which is why when people tell you to never betray your barber, it is best that you take that advice.

From the top, to down below, an excerpt from an old DJ Khaled interview has been circulating on social media. In the video, the DJ and producer says he doesn't give oral sex before stating his reasons.

The Giants discussed why DJ Khaled's choices are valid and the importance of oral sex in their own Steve's relationship.

Issues of gender politics are some of the most sensitive among Nigerians on social media. So, in a way, it was not surprising that a conversation as to whether Nigerian housewives and nursing mothers should be paid salaries incited heated debates.

The Giants considered all angles of the argument for either side, and it was a matter of consensus that women in such situations deserve some compensation for their work.

From there, the matter quickly moved to the issue of Steve's sensitive comments on matters of race relations and gender politics.

A heated debate followed and Steve was able to make a strong case for why his opinion is valid, as difficult as it may be for some to digest.

Listen to Episode 118 of Loose Talk here.