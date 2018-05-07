Episode 117: "The Persecution of Kanye West 2"

news

After missing in action for the last episode (and the midweek dose, LTXtra after that), Osagie Alonge rejoins Ayomide Tayo and Steve Dede with tales of good weather and mentorship programs from Kenya on the new episode of Loose Talk Podcast.

Hosted by journalists Osagie Alonge, Steve Dede and Ayomide Tayo, Loose Talk is a pop culture podcast where the host discuss issues across a number of topics ranging Media, Celebrities, Lifestyle, Sex, Sports, Politics, Tech, Religion to Movies and TV, Radio, Music and much more.

This week's episode starts off with a conversation about degrees and what heat can do to a people. Fresh from his trip to Kenya, Osagie shares a few stories about his meetings with young mentees in Nairobi and the beautiful weather down east.

Apparently, the weather made a bit of impression on Mr. Alonge as it has inspired him to come up with a new theory; that the heat in Lagos is the reason why Lagosians are so angry at each other.

Speaking of heat and Nigeria, President Buhari was criticised last week after a lacklustre showing during his state visit to the United States' President Trump.

Despite being confronted with several opportunities to set the record straight on a number of issues, President Buhari seemed content to take a back seat and take a very humorous photo with Trump, one that Segun says, seems too much like Suge Knight looking over an artiste who just signed for Death Row.

From Politics to positioning, one person who seems to be in a place where everyone wants to know what he has up his sleeve is Wizkid.

Ather weeks of teasing fans, the artiste dropped a double dose; "Kana" with Olamide and "Fake Love", released under Starboy, featuring Port Harcourt legend, Duncan Mighty.

While the giants agreed that Kana was a solid offering, and Fake Love to a lesser degree, Osagie raised the possibility that Wizkid could not release either song under his name as he had unresolved issues with his record label.

Then, it was time to discuss the man of the hour, or more aptly put, the last two weeks. Kanye West has had brushes with controversy in the past, but his opinions on racial relations and the infamous suggestion that slavery was a choice has earned him vitriol and heavy criticism from the black community across the world.

With Osagie taking a backseat, Ayo and Steve made a case for why Kanye West should br cancelled and why he was a genius respectively.

