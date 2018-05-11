news

When you say religion is the opium of the masses and more so in Nigeria, people never really understand. In a video circulating on social media, an unidentified man is seen showing the strength of his faith in the God he serves, in a not-so-ideal manner.

The video shows the man, dressed in a shirt, tie and trousers, addressing another man, who appears to be his boss and from the look of things, has the power to make some decision that may affect our faithful friend.

From the look of things, the entire point of this is to get him to sign a document.

He starts by acknowledging God before addressing his boss.

"... he command me to command you that you should sign this thing in the name of the father, the son and the holy spirit", he says, pointing towards the heavens and the man in the chair.

"but if you did not sign it, he's ready to take your life", he continues.

Just before things get serious, a security guard walks into the room and whisks the man away.

How deep is your... faith?

We could talk about the man's diction or his boss' extraordinary calm in dealing with the matter, but that would be beside the point.

It's hard to exaggerate the influence of religion in Nigeria, from personal values to larger discussions like politics and the distribution of wealth.

Nigerians respect power, and, while the organisational chart must be respected, there is no greater power here than that of the spiritual.

If anything, beyond the laughs, the video shows just how far one individual will go, buoyed by the strength of his faith.

It is also a mirror of the fact that there are those among us who believe that such displays of faith can be instant solutions to their problems.

There is also a larger conversation to be had about whether it is safe or ethical to bring one's faith to the workplace.

The reactions on social media have ranged from pity to outright amusement. One Twitter User suggested that "Church people have always been extra"

One wonders if everyone would have reacted the same way if his threats had worked and his boss had immediately signed the document.