Emmanuel Adebayor has caught the Shaku-Shaku bug

Emmanuel Adebayor, arguably Togo’s most famous footballer, has joined the list of personalities who have been infected by Nigeria’s newest dance craze, Shaku-Shaku.

In a video posted on his official Instagram account, Adebayor is seen testing out his shaku-shaku to the sound of “Balu”, a song by Nigerian rapper, CDQ, which feature two progenitors of what is already becoming a sub-genre, Mr Real and Idowest.

Adebayor’s shaku-shaku isn’t quite there yet, but he does enough to earn a pass mark. You may even be pleased when later in the video, he pulls out a few moves of his own to complement the dance.

Are you an "Oshozondi"?

Shaku-Shaku refers to a dance style originally created on the grimy streets of Agege, a bustling suburb in Lagos. It also refers, in part, to the musical movement that has emerged around it, inspiring an entire sub-genre of songs .

Visible differences in standard of living and other social factors have set Lagos in two broad parts; the Island, known for its highrise buildings and housing estates, and the mainland, the city’s pulse where most of its people live.

It is where Agege, the source of Shaku-Shaku, sits.

In 2017, Nigerians were accosted by “Penalty”, a record that introduces the mainstream to Lagos’ definitive street sound.

Months later, Olamide, self-proclaimed king of the streets, would replicate his formula to create “Wo”, a song which dominated the airwaves and streets, as 2017 wound down.

In the middle of the year, a new set of sounds began to emerge from the same scene.

Taking advantage of the inroads made by the aforementioned songs and a more receptive audience, songs like Mr Real’s “Legbegbe”, Idowest’s “Omo Shepeteri”, both featuring Slimcase, Slimcase’s “Oshozondi”, Zlatan Ibile’s “My Body” (featuring Olamide) gradually gained steam.

According to a leading talent manager, Oderinde Abisola also known as HON Beecy, the sound predates this wave of newfound popularity. Beecy who has worked with Small Doctor, revealed that the music has been a signature sound for the Lagos Mainland for over 5 years.

“The sound has been around for more than 5 years. It is originally from the streets of the mainland in Lagos,” Beecy said. “It’s a sound for the mainland boys in the street to vibe to. It’s a mainland genre of music.”

Agege to the World

Backed by the interesting new dance style of the same now, the shaku-shaku sound reached ignition at the end of 2017 due to a combination of factors.

Olamide’s influence on that uptick can hardly be understated.

After giving the sound a platform at his end of year concert, tagged OLIC 4, he released his take on the sound with the smash, “Science Student”.

His massive reach, in Nigeria and on the continent, projected the sound much further. With a slew of Instagram videos where he’s seen doing the dance , Olamide has become so closely associated with the sound that many believe he is the originator.

Regardless, shaku-shaku continues to spread its arms and it’s not even about the dance.

Already, some of Nigeria’s biggest stars have created their own interpretations of the sound. Its progenitors have also not let down as Slimcase has released another potential street anthem, “Lavish".

In addition to Adebayor, there are videos of DJ Cuppy, Davido, Wizkid and a host of stars trying their hands and legs at Nigeria’s newest offering.

If Agege has anything to say about it, shaku-shaku still has a lot more people to infect.