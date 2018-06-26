Pulse.ng logo
Davido wears Ketamine shirt date rape drug to BET Awards

Davido wearing a Ketamine shirt highlights that the singer is still prone to making blunders despite his recent success.

  Published:
As Nigeria battles drug addiction among its youth, Davido rocks a shirt with the name of a date rape drug

(YouTube/BET Networks)
Nigerian superstar Davido continues to climb higher and higher on the ladder of success.

Following a massive comeback in the year 2017, the superstar won the Best International Act at the BET Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Davido's recent climb is not devoid of a blunder which the singer is still prone to making once in a while though not as frequent as before. For the award ceremony, Davido wore a black stapled print satin shirt that costs N57,000 with the word 'KETAMIN' written across it. It is also the same shirt he wore to accept his award.

 

For those not in the know, Ketamine is the name of an anaesthetic commonly used on animals. In human beings, it creates a trance-like state and while it relieves pain it can cause memory loss.

ALSO READ: Why codeine abuse is prevalent in the North

Other side effects include "increased heart rate and blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, numbness, depression, amnesia, hallucinations and potentially fatal respiratory problems" according to the website Drug Free World.

Ketamine- the date rape drug

(Only Techno)

 

While you may not have heard the drug, it is notorious in Europe and North America. Named the 'party drug' in the UK, ketamine killed a 21-year-old fashion student by the name of Louise Cattell in Hackney, London in 2011. 12 years prior to this incident, ketamine had been banned in the United States.

Apart from creating an outer body or 'near death' experience for the user, ketamine has a much darker function. Ketamine is also a date rape drug. According to the website Women's Health, ketamine which has the street names Special K, Kit Kat and K-Hole, is the third most common date rape drug.

Ketamine is the third most popular date rape drug in America

(makeupandbeautyforever)

 

In powder form, ketamine can be snorted or smoked, but because of its colourless form, it is hardly detectable when poured in a drink. It has been used countless times by sex offenders to rape women.

ALSO READ: Why does Nigeria focus on everything apart from the problem?

It isn't exactly a smart move for one of Africa's biggest and most influential acts to wear a shirt that has the name of a date rape drug written all over it.

 

The role of entertainers in promoting drug culture has come under scrutiny as of late as the nation has woken up to the drug problem in the country. Entertainers should be on the side of the drug war that is finding ways to solve the problem and not be on the other side promoting drugs.

DJ Enimoney, Slimcase, Tiwa Savage and Reminisce in 'Diet' music video. The song has been criticized for promoting codeine consumption in Nigeria

(Music Plug Africa)

 

On his biggest night in 2018, Davido should have known better than to rock that shirt.

