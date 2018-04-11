Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Dafe Oboro shows you the many sides of being Nigerian

Dafe Oboro This young filmmaker shows you the many sides of being Nigerian

His 2016 “Slum Dwellers: Not Dead, Not Living” was a short documentary which focused on the human cost of destroying slums

  • Published:
play Dafe Oboro’s lenses focus on the intricacies of everyday life as a Nigerian and what it means to live in the world’s most populous black nation (Dafe Oboro)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When he is taking the footage that has set him apart as a documentary filmmaker, Dafe Oboro’s lenses focus on the intricacies of everyday life as a Nigerian and what it means to be young in the world’s most populous black nation.

The 22-year old visual storyteller was born in the bustle of Lagos.

While in school, his interests, as with most young boys in that phase, fluttered between fields. He wanted to be a designer at some point, he would draw the thin bodied sketches we have come to associate with such designers.

He dropped that pursuit, but as he tells DAZED in a recent interview, the sketches he gifted to his younger sister were the seeds of her own career in fashion.

#Lagos #Makoko

A post shared by D#emo#w6E=##fe (@dafeoboro) on

 

From Lagos, Dafe moved on to the field of storytelling for which he is now enjoying attention, or to put it more specifically, he moved to the United Kingdom to study Broadcast Journalism.

Dafe made his first splash into public consciousness with a project he made while still at school.

Telling True Stories

2016’s “Slum Dwellers: Not Dead, Not Living” was a short documentary which focused on the human cost of destroying slums in a nation that is becoming a by-word for overcrowded cities and poor urban planning.

ALSO READ: How Police and the public have driven Nigeria's gay people into hiding

The film was named a Runner-Up at the Amnesty Media Awards in the UK that year, going away with top honours for best documentary at the Nottingham Micro-Festival.

Since then, he’s worked on a collaboration between photographer Nadine Ijewere, stylist Ibrahim Kamara and fabled designer Stella McCartney as well as the young Nigerian designer and frequent collaborator, Mowalola Ogunlesi.

play In "Kilo shele gan gan", he draws from 70s/80s when Psychedelic Rock enjoyed brief popularity in Nigeria. (Dazed)

Last year, he was featured on the “Creative Class of 2018” , a list by A NASTY BOY magazine which highlighted 40 African creatives upsetting the status quo.

His new documentary, “Boy, you’re beautiful” continues in the tone of previous work, by exploring masculinity among young Nigerians, traditional and moral values, and what extents on the spectrum are being acknowledged.

In "Kilo shele gan gan", he draws from 70s/80s when Psychedelic Rock enjoyed brief polularity in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: There has to be a reason (or three) why Nigerians don't talk about sex

Because sensitivities have swept certain topics beneath the carpet and certain stories are considered too rough to tell, the importance of innovative storytellers cannot be overstated.

As with most misunderstood societies, Nigeria and the diverse cultures of its people have been simplified into simple misconceptions that are seen as conservative, religious and financially corrupt.

Truth and Perspective

It has created a need for storytellers who can tell the stories beneath the 3-minute ads, the unrealistic web series, music videos and photo ops.

play "Kilon Shele Gan Gan" (Dafe Oboro)

That charge has been taken on by a generation of young creatives both at home and in the diaspora.

Across various formats, through their words, music and films, they are telling more nuanced perspectives of Nigeria.

Much of this, like Dafe’s “Slum Dwellers: Not Dead, Not Living”, shines the light on life for the millions who do not show up in drone shots that soar over Victoria Island and Lekki, the disadvantaged people the world has heard too much of but Nigeria tries to blur out of sight.

They also address topics on the less tangible social constructs like sexuality, identity, belief systems, alternative lifestyles and trauma.

Subjects like these have been suppressed for years, with an addendum claiming that most of what the West calls progress is actually taboo in our society.

This reality is confronted by a generation not burdened with such limitations.

In a world where borders are crossed by electronic signals, what they do is becoming more important than ever.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Segun Akande

Segun Akande is the Pop Culture custodian at Pulse. His major interests lie in pop culture, music, history and period dramas. He lives for stories that must be told and the people who tell them.

Top 3

1 Biskit Twitter is going wild over this video of BKChat alum touching his...bullet
2 Snails This Nigerian delicacy is becoming popular as a sperm boosterbullet
3 Big Brother Naija Don't be surprised when BamBam and Teddy A...bullet

Related Articles

Migration to Libya Are people smugglers the good guys or bad guys?
Tramadol This opioid painkiller is at the heart of Nigeria's drug problem
Skepta Rapper's fondness for Nigeria is opening doors
Skepta Why Grime star's chieftaincy title and love for Nigeria are important
Deola Sagoe Designer gets criticized on Twitter for using white models in new "Komole" ad
Maya Angelou 5 things you should know about poet’s historic, multi-faceted life
Wizkid Hearing Daddy Yo in “Pacific Rim” made me want to fight for Nigeria
Shaking The Table What this term means and why you should do it more often
Magical Realism These 3 Nigerian authors are taking Nigeria’s witchcraft to the world
I Just Got Back The IJGB season has officially started

Pop Culture

Biskit Here are the best reactions to BKChat alum's disturbing video
Rape Culture 5 ways you've made things worse for victims
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 113: "Oyedepo, Please Shave Me"
Space Hotel Would you pay 3.4 billion naira to spend 10 nights circling Earth?