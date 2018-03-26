news

On-Air Personality and commentator, Daddy Freeze is preaching again, this time, with 10 lessons he learned from the highbrow wedding between Jamil Abubakar and Fatima Dangote .

Jamil Abubakar, son of former IGP Mohammed Dikko got married to Fatima Dangote, daughter of Nigeria’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, in a lavish ceremony at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, on March 23, 2018.

The wedding was the subject of heavy attention over the weekend, mostly because of the influential families involved and the calibre of guests invited.

ALSO READ: We picked 7 special moments you may have missed from Fatima and Jamil's wedding

Daddy Freeze was not left untouched by the gale that was #FAMIL2018, the controversial commentator deduced some important life lessons, 10 of them, which he has shared with his followers on social media.

Freeze shared the lessons in a post shared via his Instagram account a day after the wedding, on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Here are the lessons:

1) One of the richest men in the world, Bill Gates, was one of the most humble in his dressing.

2) Money and power know no religion. Real money was spent here, NOT MIRACLE MONEY!

3) The usual showbiz social butterflies and event whores, whored from their homes. (Mention one person who falls into this category)

4) Those from lesson (3) above, who managed to attend, where humbled and subdued, only managing to ‘whimper’ on social media.

5) There was segregation…. REAL money was successfully quarantined away from entertainment money.

6) If this could be done successfully in Nigeria, why are some people running abroad?

7) Dangote has sent wedding planners back to their drawing boards.

8) All it took to slay a slay queen this weekend, was to show her an invite to this wedding.

9) The bride and the groom were stunning… and despite the tremendous amount of wealth, both stayed #Humble#HappyPeople

10) The party is over now…. get back to work… if you want to be like Bill Gates or Dangote and have a wedding like this for your children, tomorrow is Monday and a perfect place to start putting those dreams into perspective and those plans Into action.

The scale and exclusivity of the wedding were what dominated the conversations on social media.

But while we were ogling Wizkid’s shirt and guessing the worth of this unshakeable table that had the three most powerful men in Nigeria and Bill Gates on it , there were important notes to take.

In recent times, Daddy Freeze has become one to glean these pointers from social media moments such as these.

The radio host has built a reputation for commenting on excessive shows of wealth, social media mishaps and celebrity behaviour, which he operates alongside his religious commentary under the hashtag #FreeTheSheeple.