Ebiye does not know the difference between 'funny' and 'misogynist'

Flop of the Week Comedian Ebiye should limit himself to making funny faces

Women shouldn't have to explain their success in 2018.

  • Published:
play Ebiye should know the diference between a joke and sexism (Instagram (@comedianebiye))
Our flop of the week goes, with a heavy heart and a similar dose of disappointment to Comedian Ebiye, a personality known as one of Nigeria's most innovative comedians but who, this weekend, chose to make a distasteful remark about alternative singer, Aramide at the 12th edition of the Headies.

It's fair to say that many, including Aramide herself, were surprised when the singer was named as the winner in the Best Alternative Category at the Headies over the weekend, emerging over more likely winners like Burna Boy and Reminisce.

While the singer took the stage to recieve her award, Ebiye was making his mind known, in a distinctly dismaying manner, on Snapchat.

#Headies2018: You probably fcuked for the award, comedian Ebiye blasts Aramide

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

Over footage of Aramide giving her acceptance speech, Ebiye wrote "She can't believe it, lol she prolly fucked for the award #Headies".

As one would expect, Nigerians have berated his blatant show of misogyny on social media, with some going as far as to berate his work. Ebiye has since apologised, but it takes nothing away from what was done.

It's well known that gender politics in our society is very imbalanced. Yet, it is dismaying that in 2018, a woman still has to prove that her hardwork is what has earned her success.

 

It is even more dismaying that someone of Ebiye's standing would imply that Aramide had sex for an award, reducing everything she has done to get thus far to such an accusation.

Ebiye needs to stick to making funny faces and telling his "poor young man" jokes.

