Charlamagne Tha God wants to be a Nigerian

news

Apparently sitting down for an exclusive interview with Kanye West and being the most popular African-American radio host isn’t enough, media personality Charlamagne Tha God says he wants to be a Nigerian.

In one of the most Charlamagne things to do, the radio host and author says he checked his ancestry and found he is 97% West African.

Speaking on the “Finding Justice for Micheal Brown/Kamau Bell Interview" episode of the hit morning radio show The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne said, “It’s so interesting though, I did an ancestry test and I found out I was 97% West-African so I’m sure most people in Charleston are. I just did African Ancestry so I’m waiting to see exactly where in Africa. I hope I’m from Nigeria.”

ALSO READ: Kanye West storms TMZ office, says "slavery was a choice"

Charlamagne’s statement of intent comes as African-Americans seem to be more curious about the continent.

Movies like ''Black Panther,'' as well as the recent wave of popularity enjoyed by African pop music and other elements of our culture, have made African pride the in-thing. It’s cool to be black now, and even more, to have ties to Africa.

Charlamagne's Nigerian Connection

While most African-Americans might have to do some digging to unearth their ties to the continent, Charlamagne shouldn’t have any problems on that front.

He’s a good friend of Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy who has already been a guest on Breakfast Club and he describes as the “#1 Afrobeat DJ in Nigeria and one of the top 10 female EDM DJ’s in the world and more importantly one of the nicest people you will meet on this planet”.

“I know, I love Nigeria. I’m hoping to fly soon to Lagos, my homie DJ Cuppy”, Charlamagne added during the interview.

If he does come over, Charlamagne won’t be the first to use Lagos as a point of contact to the continent.

Thanks to its burgeoning entertainment scene and the influx of foreign interests, Lagos has seen its fair share of foreign entertainers of African origin.

Nigeria to the World, and vice versa

In the final weeks of April, Lupita Nyong'o visited the city to research for her forthcoming screen adaptation of Chimamanda Adichie’s “Americanah”.

Before that, UK Grime rapper, Skepta brought Naomi Campbell and the best black entertainers from the British Isles to Nigeria.

Africa’s most populous black nation has contributed its quota to the African-American community, with icons like Bishop T.D. Jakes, LeVar Burton (who played Kunta Kinte in the mini-series Roots), Sonny Digital and Nas who can trace their roots to Nigeria.

If his test results return as he wants, Charlamagne will join a long proud line. We’ll just have to wait and see if these kinds of wishes come true.