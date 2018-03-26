news

He may be famous now for taking photos depicting power and position but Bayo Omoboriowo’s rise to grace is a success story that he is not reluctant to share.

The visual creative recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse into the sacrifices and struggle that laid the foundation for the position he now holds and the success he has garnered with his craft.

In a post shared via his personal account @bayoomoboriowo, the photographer wrote about how he would cry because he couldn’t afford food to eat and at times, would have to hawk sachets of water to be able to get by.

Faith and Tenacity

“I have suffered very well in my life o..I cried at a time in my life cos I didn’t have garri to drink, my allowance in Unilag days was N2000 per month. I have also hawked pure water before and at different times it looked as though I was never going to be great.”, he wrote.

Omoboriowo closed by reminiscing about his faith in God and his certainty about tomorrow’s promise while acknowledging his followers to be steadfast in their pursuits.

“Don’t give up, your light would shine and you shall be celebrated. Trust God and Trust your Unique Journey!”

The quintessential Nigerian success story is one where the protagonist rises from grass, against all odds, to grace, to fulfil their dreams and reach the pinnacle of their chosen field of endeavour.

Grass to Grace

Bayo Omoboriowo fits this mould and no doubt, his story will serve some inspiration to many who look up to him, particularly in a field where affiliations can mean more than skill.

Omoboriowo first became involved with President Buhari as the official photographer on the latter’s campaign for the Presidency in 2015. After Buhari won the presidential election, Omoboriowo was appointed to be the president’s official photographer.