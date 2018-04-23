Broke men don't deserve sex

news

Let's call a spade a spade, gentlemen. If you are broke, unaccomplished and unambitious you have no business chasing women. Facts.

If you are triggered by this, I could care less. Men of our generation spend little or no time in developing themselves. All the free time they have is invested chasing women. That clearly shows a lack of priority.

This is dedicated to guys who lurk on Twitter sending DMs and posting thirsty comments on the pages of Instagram models all day long. They are more focused on shooting their shot than improving their lives. Actually, they are not shooting their shot. They are pestering women who have better things to do than them.

A lot of men in our generation lack focus and discipline (I included). We would rather go about hunting for pretty ladies than sit down, set goals for ourselves and find ways to accomplish them. Talk about putting the cart before the horse. I am just sick and tired of guys who have no plan for their lives chasing the wrong things.

Like I said if you are broke, unaccomplished and unambitious, your focus shouldn't be chasing women. As a matter of fact, you don't deserve sex if you have these three poor qualities. You can read that again, you don't deserve sex if you are these three things. It's not a crime to be broke or poor but it is a crime to not do anything about them.

Your priority right now is to double down and invest in yourself. Make wise career choices. Eat healthily. Exercise and set out goals for yourself. Go and create the best version of yourself. You cannot do this by chasing women.

Here is a secret. Women turn you down regularly because you are not driven, focused and successful. They see you are average and content with where you are in life and they are not down for that. When it comes to picking potential mates, women are cold-blooded. They can smell a fake from a mile away (most times).

Why would a hot chick want to sleep or be in a relationship with a guy like you who has no ambition? Women are turned by men who are driven and are successful. I can bet you that your WCW would pick Anthony Joshua or Aliko Dangote over you, 11 out of 10 times. And it has nothing to do with Joshua's fame or Dangote's riches. The underlying factor is this- both men are ambitious, driven and successful. When they are out conquering the world, you are busy hitting her with 'xup' messages. Negro, please.

Women will only flock to you when you are out there accomplishing goals and not when you make them goals. Sure, as a broke guy you can get sex once in a while. If you want to be with the best and hottest women in the land, you have to focus on yourself.

Broke men shouldn't expect sex from women because they are lazy when it comes to achieving their goals. Get up your lazy bum and stop pestering women on Instagram. Take that time and energy to invest in yourself and be the king that you are.

I hope this article has triggered you to do something about your life.