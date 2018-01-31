news

The inhabitants of the Kingdom of Wakanda will be speaking a real African language in the upcoming "Black Panther" movie, adding to the insane frenzy about Marvel’s first African superhero.

The spoken language of Wakanda will be isiXhosa, a South African language known for its rhythm and distinctive click sounds.

"Black Panther" is presently all the rave in Hollywood, after a highly publicised worldwide premiere. Most of the reactions have been positive and fans are looking forward to a movie that finally attempts to depict an African nation , or kingdom as the case may be, in a positive light.

The story is built around the lead character, T’Challa who has to take over the throne in the resource-rich, technologically-advanced African country after his father is murdered.

Chadwick Boseman plays the role of T’Challa, the new king and Black Panther who made his first appearance in the Marvel Cineverse in "Captain America: Civil War".

Sounds like home

T’Chaka, the old king is played by Tony-Award winning actor, John Kani. He is the one who is most responsible for adding some true African flavour to the movie.

“There are words used to indicate that those people’s indigenous language is not English,” said Kani. “But you know this is an American major blockbuster, therefore it will be 99.9% English. However, you’ll hear some isiXhosa words being dropped.”

Kani told journalists at the movie’s premiere that he introduced the language into the script with the line, “I miss you my son, I haven’t seen you in a long time,”.

“I asked the directors ‘Why am I speaking English to my son?’ We are supposed to be from Africa,’” Kani said he told Captain America director Joe and Anthony Russo.

As he said the use of the African language will only happen for a brief moment in the movie, but it is a big step that Kani hopes will “introduce the different African, an African that is a global figure,” he told Variety.

Africa Rising?

Marvel is one of the first major media conglomerates to pay attention to Africa and this has brought a lot of excitement and speculation.

Africa has been ignored by Hollywood for the most part, so fans are excited about what the movie will do, particularly in portraying the lesser known aspects of African culture and people.

In Black Panther, director Ryan Coogler described the moment you hear a father and son on screen speaking a real African language in a Hollywood blockbuster as “emotionally moving.”

It is a feeling that will hit many Africans when the movie finally hits cinemas.

It also indicates that Hollywood might finally be paying attention to the African market, which would make sense considering the story is set on the continent.

It is why Nigerians were excited when a list of the cast members for Avengers: Infinity War which included Funke Akindele was found on IMDB, the Internet Movie Database. Funke has won hearts over the years while making a name with roles in "I Need to Know", a hit television series and her self-produced movie and television franchise, Jenifa.

That profile has since been replaced with Genevieve Nnaji’s suggesting some sort of mischief.

Why was Yoruba not chosen?

The choice of IsiXhosa may have been influenced by John Kani.

Kani worked with Coogler, the movie’s director, to make sure the moment felt authentic, also playing the role of language consultant.

You may wonder that considering the influence of Nigerian pop culture and our slang, it would be a no-brainer to use a Nigerian language.

Nigeria may have the energy and Twitter presence, but South Africa has the cinemas and the people who are willing to pay for a movie and merchandise.

In the end, it’s a case of following the money.

Regardless of this, Nigerian fans are looking forward to the release of Black Panther on February 15.

On social media, couples and friends have been asked to dress in traditional attire to honour this milestone and show their love of Africa.

Many have high expectations of the movie and a character who is supposed to portray the African as a strong, tenacious individual beyond regular stereotypes.

Chadwick Boseman has already done a good job in the suit since Civil War. We will be hoping he takes it several levels higher and reps for all of us in the new movie.