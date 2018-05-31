Beat 94.3 FM launches in Abuja

news

Nigerian radio chain, Beat FM has reportedly launched in Abuja. The new outpost will broadcast from the 94.3 FM frequency in Nigeria's capital city.

While the development has not made the news just yet, Deji Awokoya, General Manager of Beat FM, made it known in a post shared on his Instagram profile (@dayjeea) on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

The veteran radio personality shared a photo of the new station's logo, followed by a caption that read "Ladies and Gentlemen.... We are now live in Abuja. Enjoy. Tune in, download the app, follow us on FB, Twitter and Instagram. @thebeat943fm @classicfm973. Shout out to our Engineering, IT, Digital, Production, Programming and HR teams. They are the real MVPs. #theheartbeatofabuja #playingeverysongyouknow. #beatfmabuja #classicfmabuja".

Beat FM Abuja, or the Heartbeat of Abuja, as it is also stylized, already has its own Instagram presence. The account has only one post; a banner announcing that it has begun test transmission.

The caption reads, "We'll be bringing you the best music over the next couple of days while we test things out."

As is the station's tradition, regular programming will begin after days of testing, and ultimately, Beat FM will have its shot at carving a space for itself on Abuja's airwaves, next to stations like Cool FM Abuja and Kapital FM which already enjoy a large share.

Five cities... and counting

Beat FM 94.3 Abuja is the fifth station in the Beat FM family. The station already operates in Lagos, London, Ibadan and Port Harcourt.

Together with Classic FM and Naija FM 102.7, the chain is operated by Megaletrics Group, a media chain managed by veteran media entrepreneur, Chris Ubosi.

Beat FM's website describes Ubosi as "a pioneer in private broadcasting and new media in Nigeria, having run, operated and consulted severally for various top private radio stations in the country."

His list of achievements read beyond the limits of radio waves.

Having worked with the federal government on numerous communication policies, he is also a co-founder of MTech Communications Plc, a fully indigenous mobile technology firm, with offices in Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Cote D’Ivoire and Tanzania.

Ubosi founded Beat FM in 2009.

The Lagos station, Beat 99.9 FM began broadcasting on September 9, 2009.

The Heartbeat of Nigerian Pop?

Known for entertaining programming and popular Nigerian and western music, the station has also produced some of Nigeria's most popular radio personalities.

Names like Osi Suave, Maria Okan, Toolz and Douglas Jekan have all become notable personalities in their own right.

The station has also been at the centre of the most exciting moments in Nigerian music culture, playing a major role in pushing artistes like Davido to a mainstream audience, and famously bringing Atlanta trap trio, Migos out to the city of Lagos for an intense concert .

Although the faces behind Beat FM are yet unknown, the station promises the same music and entertainment-oriented programming that its sister stations are known for.

The people at Abuja's 94.3 FM will want you to stay tuned and find out.