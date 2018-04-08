Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Anyone who had the job of protecting the people of Offa has failed

5 banks robbed, dozens dead, the people of Offa do not deserve to live like this.

FG sympathises with families of victims of Offa robbery attack play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Chatham House)
This week, on Thursday, April 5, 2018, a gang of bandits robbed six banks in the town of Offa, and amassed a death toll that is estimated at anything between 12–41, depending on whichever you’re more disposed to believing: the Nigerian Police or news agencies.

Everyone, from an unnamed police officer to our ever-benevolent President has committed to bringing the killers to book. The police also have seven suspects in custody. And this has a feeling of too much talk coming too late.

Gov Ahmed visits robbery victims, pledges to pay medical bills play Governor Ahmed of Kwara pays a commiseratory visit. (Kwara Gov)

 

One wonders if anyone in Offa has slept too well in the last couple of days.

Our flop of the week this year is the Nigerian condition, and more specifically anyone who was tasked with protecting the people of Offa, and the officers of the Special Anti-Robbery squad who went conspicuously missing while heavily armed men shot up a police station and fired sporadically through the town.

ALSO READ: The Offa robbery is proof that Nigerians are nit secure and it's a reality we are often reminded of

The audacity of the robbers was only possible because there was an obvious lack of security infrastructure either at the town’s main entry points or within the city centre.

Offa Robbery Attack: Saraki commiserates with IG of Police, Idris play Senate President Bukola Saraki has visited Off and promised that the robbers will be brought to book. (Twitter/Bukola Saraki )

 

We cannot discount the scale of what some have already labelled a terrorist attack (in a needless show of what I call 'CNN' syndrome), but the real issue is that even in one of those towns that we characterise as 'sleepy and quiet’,  Nigerians are the mercy of anyone with guns.

The people whose job it was to protect the people of Offa have failed.

Author

Segun Akande

Segun Akande is the Pop Culture custodian at Pulse. His major interests lie in pop culture, music, history and period dramas. He lives for stories that must be told and the people who tell them.

