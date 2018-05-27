Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Adebayo Salami's drops version of "Sho mo age mi" skit and its epic

"Sho Mo Age Mi" Adebayo Salami's version of viral skit will leave you in stitches

Veteran Nollywood actor, Adebayo Salami and his son and colleague, Femi Adebayo, have released their own version of the viral skit.

Femi Adebayo and dad, Adebayo Salami play

Femi Adebayo and dad, Adebayo Salami

(Naija Gist)
By now, you might be familiar with the "Sho mo age mi" (do you know my age) skit and it has been a real treat.

Now veteran Nollywood actor, Adebayo Salami and his son and colleague, Femi Adebayo, have released their own version of the viral skit.

Femi Adebayo Salami play

Femi Adebayo Salami

(Instagram/Femi Adebayo Salami)

 

We can assure you that it will leave you in stitches.

Femi shared the skit via his Instagram page on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

See the video clip below:

 

The video clip has garnered over 35, 000 views since its release.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

