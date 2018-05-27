Veteran Nollywood actor, Adebayo Salami and his son and colleague, Femi Adebayo, have released their own version of the viral skit.
Now veteran Nollywood actor, Adebayo Salami and his son and colleague, Femi Adebayo, have released their own version of the viral skit.
ALSO READ: 7 things you should know about 'Oga Bello'
We can assure you that it will leave you in stitches.
Femi shared the skit via his Instagram page on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
See the video clip below:
The video clip has garnered over 35, 000 views since its release.