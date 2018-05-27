24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

By now, you might be familiar with the "Sho mo age mi" (do you know my age) skit and it has been a real treat.

Now veteran Nollywood actor, Adebayo Salami and his son and colleague, Femi Adebayo, have released their own version of the viral skit .

We can assure you that it will leave you in stitches.

Femi shared the skit via his Instagram page on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

See the video clip below:

The video clip has garnered over 35, 000 views since its release.