Flop Of The Week :  Abuja big babes and their dirty Twitter fight

Two Abuja chicks get the flop of the week for their embarrassing tweet fight.

  • Published:
 Irose and Olivia play

 Irose and Olivia

(Ynaija )
The Flop of the Week has to go to the Abuja sisters who decided to air their (supposed) dirty laundry in public.

Yes, we have fights with our friend, that's part of life but even when we have a falling out it shouldn't get nasty. This Twitter drama got really, really nasty. It set Twitter NG on fire.

The two ladies Irose and Olivia who live in Abuja were best of pals until they weren't anymore. A few subs here and there led to an expose that was juicier than a telenovela.

The Twitter threads from both friends touched on double standards, rape, crazy sex stories, luring men of God, dating married men and other nasty stuff.

Social media can make people go really crazy and the battle of the Abuja babes is a classic example. Even if you guys are not cool again, just go your separate ways.

The mudslinging and shots add to a bad reputation for both of them. It might even affect their job opportunities down the line. People should take a chill pill. Social media isn't to die for. Whatever problems you have, deal with it privately and not in front of millions of Nigerians.

At the end of the day, please have common sense.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

